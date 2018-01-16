40 lives lost in 47 days

ALMOST one person has died per day from drowning since December 1, 2017 across Australia.

Figures from the summer drowning toll show in the past 47 days, 40 people have lost their lives after drowning at beaches, rivers and pools.

Sadly, the Fraser Coast has had its own victims.

The most recent being an 18-month-old boy who fell into a pool at his Craignish home in October 2017.

In September 2017, the body of a 74-year-old woman was pulled from Ululah Lagoon in Maryborough.

The 40 lives lost are 26 lower than the 66 fatal drownings reported at the same time last summer.

Royal Life Saving research shows that for every fatal drowning, a further three people will be hospitalised as a result of a non-fatal drowning incident.

It was estimated that 120 people were hospitalised due to non-fatal drowning with many more likely to have been rescued by lifeguards and members of the public.

Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr said the season had been tragic.

"40 lives lost to drowning is 40 too many," he said.

"The fact that drowning is 39 per cent lower than at this time last summer gives us some hope that Australians are getting the water safety message, particularly along our rivers and around swimming pools."

Drowning deaths at inland waterways including rivers and creeks are down by 73 per cent and drowning deaths at swimming pools are down 80 per cent on the same time last year.

"We are pleased to see much less drowning at rivers and pools but there is no room for complacency," Mr Scarr said.

"We urge everyone to respect the river and always keep watch of young children around swimming pools."