$40K of jewellery stolen from home in Torquay

A WOMAN and her husband returned home to find $40,000 worth of precious jewellery gone after their collection was raided by a thief.

Caellum Adam Rossi broke into the couple's house on Exeter St, Torquay in March, taking whatever he wanted, a court has heard.

None of the stolen jewellery has been recovered.

Rossi, who is now an inmate at the Maryborough Correctional Centre, left behind DNA at the crime scene which helped police to track him down.

He denied everything upon arrest but his story has since changed.

On Thursday in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, he was sentenced to two years in jail for the break and enter after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

This was one of just a number of incidents the 22-year-old, who has an "extensive" criminal history, pleaded guilty to at the court appearance.

The court heard that in the past few months he had stolen shorts from Rebel Sport, an energy drink from a service station, two bottles of alcohol from a bottle shop in Scarness, a mobile phone from a supermarket, and a football from a sports store in Maryborough.

In May, he broke into a real estate agency located on the Esplanade in Torquay by climbing through an open window, stealing a green tower and a small piece of copper wire.

Rossi later told police he had been looking for "dumpers".

Defence lawyer Fiona Terrell, representing Rossi, said her client had been abusing drugs and alcohol during the recent offending period, but was in the process of turning his life around.

The court heard the former arborist had no ability to repay the victims.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge expressed remorse for the couple who had been ransacked.

"A poor woman and husband lost $40,000 worth of jewellery," he said.

"That must be absolutely unbelievable for them."

Rossi will be eligible for parole in April next year.