Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$40K of jewellery stolen from home in Torquay

Annie Perets
by
9th Nov 2018 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and her husband returned home to find $40,000 worth of precious jewellery gone after their collection was raided by a thief.   

Caellum Adam Rossi broke into the couple's house on Exeter St, Torquay in March, taking whatever he wanted, a court has heard.   

None of the stolen jewellery has been recovered.  

Rossi, who is now an inmate at the Maryborough Correctional Centre, left behind DNA at the crime scene which helped police to track him down.

He denied everything upon arrest but his story has since changed.   

On Thursday in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, he was sentenced to two years in jail for the break and enter after he pleaded guilty to the offence.  

This was one of just a number of incidents the 22-year-old, who has an "extensive" criminal history, pleaded guilty to at the court appearance.   

The court heard that in the past few months he had stolen shorts from Rebel Sport, an energy drink from a service station, two bottles of alcohol from a bottle shop in Scarness, a mobile phone from a supermarket, and a football from a sports store in Maryborough.   

In May, he broke into a real estate agency located on the Esplanade in Torquay by climbing through an open window, stealing a green tower and a small piece of copper wire.  

Rossi later told police he had been looking for "dumpers".   

Defence lawyer Fiona Terrell, representing Rossi, said her client had been abusing drugs and alcohol during the recent offending period, but was in the process of turning his life around.

The court heard the former arborist had no ability to repay the victims.   

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge expressed remorse for the couple who had been ransacked.  

"A poor woman and husband lost $40,000 worth of jewellery," he said.

"That must be absolutely unbelievable for them."   

Rossi will be eligible for parole in April next year.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WATCH: Pitt calls for end to predator plague

    premium_icon WATCH: Pitt calls for end to predator plague

    News Keith Pitt's calls for an open season on sharks are falling on deaf ears as the Queensland Government refuses to consider a shark cull.

    Marine biologist: Killing sharks not the solution

    premium_icon Marine biologist: Killing sharks not the solution

    News Ms Miles said that sharks were an important part ocean ecosystem

    Forced to Go Fund Me to pay for uni

    premium_icon Forced to Go Fund Me to pay for uni

    News "Without financial support I will have to postpone my degree”

    M'boro Gatakers hosts war photos

    premium_icon M'boro Gatakers hosts war photos

    News Maryborough first stop for display in Australia

    Local Partners