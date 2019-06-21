Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new Hervey Bay mental health unit will include 22 beds as well as accommodation for the Acute Care Team.
The new Hervey Bay mental health unit will include 22 beds as well as accommodation for the Acute Care Team. Alistair Brightman
News

$40M of mental health help for Fraser Coast hospitals

Jessica Lamb
by
21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW and upgraded mental health services are set to be "game-changers" for the Fraser Coast community.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chairwoman Peta Jamieson welcomed a $40 million State Government investment, which will go towards a new inpatient mental health unit for Hervey Bay Hospital, as well as upgrades to Maryborough's facilities.

"This is much-needed funding, which fulfils one of our key strategic priorities to expand our mental health services and provide more of our consumers with the right care, in the right place, at the right time," Ms Jamieson said.

"As our population has grown, so has the demand on our Mental Health Service. This crucial expansion will enable us to better meet the needs of our community, including people who need hospital admission."

The Hervey Bay unit will include 22 beds as well as accommodation for the Acute Care Team.

Refurbishment at Maryborough Hospital will provide a 10-bed sub-acute older persons mental health unit.

Announced as part of the State Budget last week, the project is covered under the $350 million investment into mental health across Queensland.

Construction is expected to be begin in the Bay from mid-next year, with the project to be completed by the end of 2022.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the investment would give patients in the community better facilities closer to home.

"Mental health issues affect one in five people in our community, which means we all know somebody dealing with a mental health issue," Mr Saunders said.

"People on the Fraser Coast deserve modern, safe facilities, and that's exactly what we're going to deliver here."

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said design and tendering would begin once final project approvals were in place.

"We're committed to getting this done, and getting it done right, so these facilities serve the needs of the Fraser Coast community into the future," he said.

More Stories

fchealth fcpolitics fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay hospital maryborough maryborough hospital mental health state government wide bay hospital and health services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Suicide prevention mission in Fraser Coast remote towns

    premium_icon Suicide prevention mission in Fraser Coast remote towns

    News Fraser Coast Suicide Prevention Network members are on a mission to support the Fraser Coast's most remote towns

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:04 AM
    'Legal, moral' referral: MP defends calls for CCC probe

    premium_icon 'Legal, moral' referral: MP defends calls for CCC probe

    News The referral relates to decade-old land deals

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    premium_icon 'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    News "Shut the f**king mutt up or I will kill it.”

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Magical tale of Mary Poppins comes alive at Story Bank

    premium_icon Magical tale of Mary Poppins comes alive at Story Bank

    News The Story Bank was opened to the public on Thursday