$40M of mental health help for Fraser Coast hospitals

NEW and upgraded mental health services are set to be "game-changers" for the Fraser Coast community.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chairwoman Peta Jamieson welcomed a $40 million State Government investment, which will go towards a new inpatient mental health unit for Hervey Bay Hospital, as well as upgrades to Maryborough's facilities.

"This is much-needed funding, which fulfils one of our key strategic priorities to expand our mental health services and provide more of our consumers with the right care, in the right place, at the right time," Ms Jamieson said.

"As our population has grown, so has the demand on our Mental Health Service. This crucial expansion will enable us to better meet the needs of our community, including people who need hospital admission."

The Hervey Bay unit will include 22 beds as well as accommodation for the Acute Care Team.

Refurbishment at Maryborough Hospital will provide a 10-bed sub-acute older persons mental health unit.

Announced as part of the State Budget last week, the project is covered under the $350 million investment into mental health across Queensland.

Construction is expected to be begin in the Bay from mid-next year, with the project to be completed by the end of 2022.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the investment would give patients in the community better facilities closer to home.

"Mental health issues affect one in five people in our community, which means we all know somebody dealing with a mental health issue," Mr Saunders said.

"People on the Fraser Coast deserve modern, safe facilities, and that's exactly what we're going to deliver here."

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said design and tendering would begin once final project approvals were in place.

"We're committed to getting this done, and getting it done right, so these facilities serve the needs of the Fraser Coast community into the future," he said.