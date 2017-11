A POWER outage affected about 420 households on the Fraser Coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Ergon confirmed the power was out from 2.37pm after reports of a 'brown out' caused by damage to pole-top equipment.

After investigating, crews required the outage be extended to about 1100 customers and subsequently re-routed supply from another feeder to reinstate supply to all customers at 5pm.

The outage affected Nikenbah, Pialba and Urraween.