ALADDIN: 44 Derbydore help bring magic to local residents

Will Smith and Mena Massoud in a scene from the new trailer for Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin.

DUNGA Derby Team, 44 Derbydore, are set to bring a little bit of magic to the lives of Fraser Coast residents living with life-limiting medical conditions by hosting a charity screening of Aladdin this Sunday.

The Dunga Derby is the Rally for a Cause' biggest annual fundraiser, with each of the 50 teams required to raise a minimum of $2000 before the four-day rally starts on August 1.

Long-time friends and 44 Derbydore Dunga Derby team mates Simone and Darryl Goodall and Bec McLeod, have been raising funds for Fraser Coast residents with life-limiting medical conditions through their involvement with the Rally for a Cause charity. CONTRIBUTED

The team of three, including Bec McLeod and long-time friends Darryl and Simone Goodall, say they are taking every opportunity to raise those funds and more over the next 10 weeks by hosting raffles and events, including the movie screening this Sunday at Hervey Bay's BigScreen Cinemas.

Bec said it was also important to help spread the word about the wonderful charity, which has raised over $750,000 since it's inception four years ago.

"We are hoping to raise as much as possible for Rally for a Cause and as a team we have set ourselves a target and are on track to achieving this," Bec said.

"Well we are a close team all trying our hardest to promote Rally for A Cause.

"We aren't trying to be the highest raising team, but we like to think that we are doing everything possible to help every team achieve their best results.

"We can't possibly make it to every event but even by sharing the posts and getting the word out there we are making others aware of the charity."

Bec said the team decided to join the dunga community after seeing how they helped made a positive change in the lives of local residents doing it tough, and they haven't looked back.

This is Bec's third year on the rally, Simone and Darryl's second year and owner of 44 Derbydore - Ross McLeod from Auto Electrical Solutions - gave up his spot behind the wheel to form part of the highly regarded Greased Monkey's mechanical support team.

"We love the whole community spirit and this year especially we have seen so much support from all the teams. "Everyone in the Dunga community has a shared interest and that is raising as much as possible for Rally for A Cause.

"As per every year we are looking forward to the friendships that we make, the fantastic events all the teams are holding and the great times had on the Dunga Derby."

DOWN AND DIRTY: 44 Derbdore is a well-known vehicle on the dunga tracks. CONTRIBUTED

The charity screening will be held at 2pm this Sunday, May 26 at BigScreen Cinemas, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children under 12 and are available from Auto Electrical Solutions on Islander Rd, SGQ, Bean Beat Scarness or by messaging the team on their 44 Derbydore Facebook page.