Dimple provides Australian made contact lenses delivered to your door.
Health

$45 for 60 contact lenses: Simple as Dimple

Mark Furler
by
21st Mar 2019 10:14 AM
AN Australian-made and owned contact lens firm has launched offering 60 contact lens for $45 direct to consumers.

 Dimple says it will deliver high-quality, Australian-made prescription lenses right to their door, every four, six or eight weeks, so users will never run out.

With 72% of contact lens wearers admitting they have worn their lenses for longer than prescribed, subscribing to a service like Dimple also reduces the risk of health issues caused by over-wear.

Dimple CEO and Founder, Shaun Polovin, says the simple service was designed for people on the go.

"With so many distractions these days, it's difficult enough to even remember to re-order your daily contact lenses, let alone find the time to go in-store to buy them.

Every prescription power has a different colour-coded icon to help customers distinguish their left from their right with ease.

To ensure customers are completely satisfied with their contact lenses before they commit to the ongoing subscription, Dimple offers a free 10-day trial.

For every monthly order placed with Dimple, $1 goes towards Guide Dogs Australia, assisting in the training and development of their sponsored Guide Dog, 'Dimple', who is just nine weeks old.


"It is important that as a contact lens brand focused on sight, we are also assisting those who really need that extra layer of support and guidance from a third-party. We will be sponsoring at least one Guide Dog next year, with the intention of sponsoring several Guide Dogs from year three and beyond."

To ensure sustainability, Dimple says  everything except the blister foil and lenses themselves can be recycled.

