Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_COTTAGE_15JUL20
QLD_CP_NEWS_COTTAGE_15JUL20
News

$45 flights! Jetstar’s Xmas in July sale kicks off

by Cormac Pearson
24th Jul 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jetstar has announced its Festive Fare Frenzy to celebrate Christmas in July, but be quick as the sale only lasts from 12pm-8pm on Friday.

The mega deal includes one-way flights in and out of Queensland with an Uluru trip for $99.

 

The best deals include:

 

Newcastle to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $45

Sydney to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $45

Brisbane to Newcastle from $49

Sydney to Sunshine Coast from $59

Brisbane to Cairns from $85

Adelaide to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $89

Brisbane to Uluru from $99

Brisbane to Darwin from $105

Brisbane to Mackay from $69

Sydney to Townsville from $99

 

Travel dates vary but include early August to mid September.

The airline has also extended their Fly Flex policy for all bookings made between May 21 and August 31 eligible for one fee-free date change.


 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as $45 flights! Jetstar's Xmas in July sale kicks off

More Stories

Show More
airline editors picks flights jetstar travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Accused armed robbers named

        premium_icon UPDATE: Accused armed robbers named

        Crime Police will allege the two men were behind a string of crimes

        Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

        premium_icon Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

        News Why a Maryborough magistrate chose not to convict a drug user

        ‘Big burden’ lifted for Coast whale watch operators

        premium_icon ‘Big burden’ lifted for Coast whale watch operators

        News Another sign tide is finally turning for fleet

        Candidates nowhere to be seen just months from election

        premium_icon Candidates nowhere to be seen just months from election

        Politics Major parties yet to declare all candidates