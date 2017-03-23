$4.5M for new school hall at M'boro State High

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has secured $4.5 million for a new hall at Maryborough State High School.

A NEW multipurpose hall for Maryborough State High School could soon be a reality, after $4.5 million was secured for the new facility by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Funding for the proposed hall, which will accommodate assemblies, events and indoor sports for the school, was secured as part of the State Government's $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools Package.

Mr Saunders said it was a long time coming, given the school community had been calling for the project for years.

"I know how important this facility is and I am proud to have delivered for our community," he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the difference this hall makes to education at Maryborough State High School."

An additional $1 million for a new music block at Tinana State School, and $80,00 for a refurbishment of the Albert State School admin block were announced under the state government's capital works program.

"Our government is determined to give every student in every school the best possible education," he said.

"That means delivering the teachers, curriculum and school facilities we need to give students the best chance at success."

Principal of Albert State School Phil Murtagh said it was "outstanding" to hear the announcement, stating the refurbishment of the school would include a modernisation of the building interior and a restructured foyer space.

"It's really good to see a bit of money being spent on this school - for us to do this on our own we would have had to take money that would have been spent on other important projects," he said.

"We're incredibly grateful for it."