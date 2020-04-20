Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Alice Springs coronavirus COVID-19 images
Generic Alice Springs coronavirus COVID-19 images
Health

46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

by Elise Williams
20th Apr 2020 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND police have now issued more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 infringement notices after another 46 people were fined for breaches in the past 24 hours.

The latest infringements amount to $61,000 in fines but are down on the 70 issued in the previous 24 hours.

 

 

Meanwhile, police turned 11 vehicles away from crossing into Queensland while 100 of the 1972 people they intercepted at border checks were directed into quarantine.

Another person was refused entry at a Queensland domestic airport terminal.

Police were not required to conduct any business compliance checks on non-essential businesses, while 40 checks were done on people in state-ordered quarantine.

Originally published as 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

breaches coronavirus covid-19 fines queensland

Just In

    The Office star dead at 64

    The Office star dead at 64
    • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes in your street

        premium_icon POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes in your street

        News Find out about crimes happening in your neighbourhood

        Restaurant owners battle virus fears and setbacks

        Restaurant owners battle virus fears and setbacks

        News Pizza chef serves up bridging visa for residency to stay in Australia

        Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        premium_icon Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        News Education youth workers have transformed into superheroes to deliver schoolwork to...