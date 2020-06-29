Menu
Woman charged for driving alone on Learner's Licence. Photo: Police Media
News

46-year-old learner driver charged

Frances Klein
29th Jun 2020 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:58 PM
A 43-YEAR-OLD learner driver was caught driving unaccompanied in Gympie on Saturday.

The woman was driving a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara when she was pulled over on Cootharaba Rd, Gympie police senior constable Deb Page said.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

 

* What caused Sunday's Bruce Highway hell

* Learner driver in serious state after Gympie rollover

* REVEALED: When council will have a new CEO

 

She was not displaying L plates and was the only person in the car, she said.

The woman was fined $213 and lost two demerit points causing her to lose her licence.

