$465K boost for Fraser Coast community groups

FRASER Coast community organisations will receive more than $450,000 of funding in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund from the State Government.
Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the funding would go towards worthwhile projects in the electorate.
"Burrum District Mens Shed will receive $15,440 to install a dust extraction fan, electrical wiring, steel posts and timber bearers and joists, and the Burrum Heads Bowls Club will receive $29,725 to upgrade their facilities,” Mr Saunders said.
"Our not-for-profit groups are the backbone of our community and the government is committed to ensuring they...provide services and assisting their local areas.”
Successful applicants from the round are listed below:
Maryborough ($267,747)
- Burrum District Community Mens Shed - $15,440
- Burrum District Miners Junior Rugby League Club - $15,970
- Burrum Heads Bowls Club - $29,725
- Colts Hockey Club - $20,000
- Fraser Coast Show Society - $13,802
- Hervey Bay Mens Shed - $15,000
- Lupton Park Community Garden - $8,025
- Maryborough Hockey Association - $35,000
- Maryborough Computer Users Group - $10,000
- Maryborough District Cricket Association - $35,000
- Poona Community Progress Association - $12,000
- Maryborough and District Committee on the Ageing - $6,985
- Uniteds Hockey Club - $35,000
- Wide Bay Rowing Club - $15,800
Hervey Bay ($70,634)
- Australian Air League Hervey Bay Squadron - $7,737
- Hervey Bay Art Society - $1,897
- Hervey Bay PCYC - $15,000
- River Heads Progress Association - $21,000
- Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay - $25,000