$465K boost for Fraser Coast community groups

The Burrum District Community Men's Shed will receieve part of the latest funding from the GCBF. Pictured: president Terry Williams and secretary John Laffin.

FRASER Coast community organisations will receive more than $450,000 of funding in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund from the State Government.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the funding would go towards worthwhile projects in the electorate.

"Burrum District Mens Shed will receive $15,440 to install a dust extraction fan, electrical wiring, steel posts and timber bearers and joists, and the Burrum Heads Bowls Club will receive $29,725 to upgrade their facilities,” Mr Saunders said.

"Our not-for-profit groups are the backbone of our community and the government is committed to ensuring they...provide services and assisting their local areas.”

Successful applicants from the round are listed below:

Maryborough ($267,747)

Burrum District Community Mens Shed - $15,440

Burrum District Miners Junior Rugby League Club - $15,970

Burrum Heads Bowls Club - $29,725

Colts Hockey Club - $20,000

Fraser Coast Show Society - $13,802

Hervey Bay Mens Shed - $15,000

Lupton Park Community Garden - $8,025

Maryborough Hockey Association - $35,000

Maryborough Computer Users Group - $10,000

Maryborough District Cricket Association - $35,000

Poona Community Progress Association - $12,000

Maryborough and District Committee on the Ageing - $6,985

Uniteds Hockey Club - $35,000

Wide Bay Rowing Club - $15,800

Hervey Bay ($70,634)