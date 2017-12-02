$481 million worth of developments go to council vote

Five development applications worth a combined $481 million are currently listed on the agenda.

ALMOST half a billion dollars worth of developments will be voted on by councillors at next week's meeting in a record amount for the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The projects include residential developments in Urraween, Dundowran and Urangan, a rock revetment wall for Burrum Heads and a relocatable home park in Urangan.

Council documents reveal the residential application in Dundowran will provide 2000 new homes over about 20 years.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the proposals were a sign the region was moving forward.

"What it represents is a growing economy, that developers have confidence in the region,” Cr Chapman said.

"Money will be spent with civil contractors and engineers, which flows on to builders and people with houses.

"That then flows back into the retail sector, getting people using the shops.”

Cr Chapman said it was the biggest infrastructure spend for the council since the Stockland Hervey Bay development, which was valued at about $100 million.

"This council is still moving forward with work as usual,” Cr Chapman said.

Industry leaders on the Fraser Coast have reported a wave of confidence through the business markets after multi-million- dollar projects were approved over the past few months. A cinema complex for Urraween and a new resort in Scarness were approved by the council this year.

Kawungan's Ozcare centre and the Premier Health Care facility were also finished and opened.