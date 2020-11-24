$49 ‘designer’ Kmart item sparks frenzy

When you think of designer names like Louis Vuitton, YSL, Prada and Chanel, Kmart isn't the first store that springs to mind.

But the discount department store will be stocking the brands come Friday as part of its Black Friday sales - well, sort of.

Kmart will be launching Bright Friday - its version of Black Friday - from this Friday, with a select range of heavily discounted or limited edition items hitting shelves.

In a surprise move, Kmart is selling hardcover books featuring the catwalk designs of Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel and Prada.

The books come in a chic range of colours associated with the each of the fashion houses and cost just $49 - a "must have" bargain when other versions cost upwards of $100.

The books have been labelled a ‘must have’ by Kmart fans. Picure: @bargain_homewares/Instagram.

@bargain_homewares Instagram account shared a post alerting her 107,000 followers to the books.

"Kmart goes designer," she captioned her post, prompting fans of the store to react with disbelief.

Are these authentic - does anyone know?" one person asked, while another person commented: "Oh wow! Who would've thought."

Others said they couldn't wait to get their hands on the "stunning" books, with one fan commenting: "Fingers crossed I can get my hands on them."

The books were labelled ‘super cheap’. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Homes and Decor.

The books also caused a stir in Facebook group Kmart Homes and Decor, where dozens of fans were keen to get their hands on them come Friday.

"That's actually super cheap for them. Costco has them at $60 and David Jones are $99 each I believe," one person wrote.

"I know where I'll be Friday," another commented.

But not everyone was convinced the $49 price tag was worth it, especially if the books were purely for decoration.

"I would literally print the covers and buy old books at an op shop," one person wrote,

"Same! Especially if they're just coffee table books for decoration. Love them but wouldn't pay that much for books personally," another said.

These designer books are popular for home decor. Picture: Keira Maguire/Instagram.

Kmart is also selling a new version of its favourite chair.



SOLD OUT KMART CHAIR MAKES RETURN

As well as the designer books, Kmart is bringing back its hugely-popular egg-shaped chair, with variations of the popular furniture item selling out almost instantly previously.

This year's Bright Friday $199 version features cream cushions and rattan in a chic brown finish, making it perfect for both outdoor and indoor living spaces.

Posts about the chair have already begun appearing in different Kmart Facebook groups, with fans saying their "backyard needs this".

"Need this in my life," one person commented, while another said they would be getting it as a "Xmas present to myself".

But shoppers warned that the chair would be likely to sell out "super fast" like the other Kmart Bright Friday deals.

Some were also excited about Kmart's other Bright Friday deals, which include a SodaKING maker slashed from $69.95 to $27, a Hollywood light mirror for $69 and a $49 sewing machine.

