49 moments that made 2020 most bizarre year yet

The moments that made 2020 the most bizarre year ever. Photo: Supplied

There is no doubt 2020 has been a bizarre year which no one anticipated.

From schools being closed, state borders slammed shut, international travel banned and fines for leaving your home - 2020 brought unprecedented changes to our livelihoods.

Queensland's fast reacting response to COVID-19 has been applauded around the world, with the state recording 1,246 total cases since the outbreak reached our shores - in a pandemic which has so far infected 81 million globally and killed 1.7 million.

While Queenslanders are currently enjoying more freedoms than most of the world, even the harsh restrictions during the March lockdown now seem hard to fathom.

The Courier-Mail has reflected on the year that was and compiled a list of the weirdest and most extraordinary events you never would have expected in Queensland in 2020.

1. Queensland's border would be closed for the first time since the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1919.

Who would have thought domestic travel would be banned in 2020? But that's exactly what happened when even our friends across the border in the Tweed were prohibited from entering Queensland.

The border first closed in March with bollards and police blocking access. The sunshine state gradually reopened to some states in June, before another hard border was imposed during Victoria's second wave.

Everyone from NSW, Victoria and the ACT was prohibited from entering Queensland. Today, visitors from Sydney remain banned after the Avalon cluster outbreak.

The last time the Queensland-NSW border was closed was 101 years ago during the deadly outbreak of Spanish Flu. A barbed-wire fence between Coolangatta and Tweed Heads was built.

The Queensland border has been closed for much of 2020. Photo: Steve Holland

2. You would not be allowed back home to Queensland unless you had an exemption

In the early stages of COVID you could get back into the state if you were a Queensland resident. However, when the hard border came in July, residents who had been in declared hotspots of Victoria, NSW or the ACT could not get back in unless they had an exemption.

They often proved tricky to obtain - taking weeks for approval or being denied.

Police checking border passes. Photo: Scott Powick

3. Those returning back to the state would need to hotel quarantine for two-weeks, paying thousands of dollars

Just 10 months ago it would've been crazy to think you'd have to pay $3000 for mandatory hotel quarantine just because you'd flown to Sydney. But that's what has happened in 2020.

Returning Queenslanders were forced into mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days where they would pay thousands of dollars per person which included breakfast, lunch and dinner. COVID tests would be conducted regularly and police were in charge of security and allowing fresh air breaks.

Hotel room (including cleaning $135 per room per night)

Meals ($65 per adult per day, $32.50 per child per day)

People in quarantine on the balconies at Pacific Hotel in Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean

4. Luxury hotels would be turned into quarantine hotels

Hotels including Rydges, Westin, Novotel, Pullman, and more would pivot from tourism to host quarantine visitors which were largely returning Australians from overseas as well as interstate travellers.

Rydges South Bank in Brisbane, which is a coronavirus quarantine hotel. Picture: Richard Walker

5. State borders would be closed mid-flight

Travellers from Adelaide to Perth on November 16 were told mid-flight they would not be allowed to enter WA and would need to pay for quarantine or turn around.

As the flight took off, three locally transmitted cases were announced in South Australia, prompting WA to slam its border shut - even to those already en route.

WA then slammed its border shut without notice when the Northern Beaches cluster broke out just before Christmas.

6. Aged care centres would be locked down

Scores of aged care homes across the southeast were locked down after a COVID health scare. All facilities in the Brisbane City, Ipswich City, Logan City, Redland City, Gold Coast City and Scenic Rim were locked down leaving grandparents devastated without visits from their loved ones.

There were also restrictions in place to visit loved ones who were in hospital.

A staff member at Carinity's Karinya Place aged care home at Laidley tested positive for COVID-19. Pics Tara Croser.

7. You could not travel more than 50km from home

At the height of the lockdown, Queenslanders would be fined $1,300 for travelling more than 50km from home. Those travelling required a letter of exemption.

8. Queenslanders would be in home confinement, even sitting on a park bench was banned

You were only allowed to leave the house for essential reasons, getting food, medical reasons, work and exercise. Queensland police issued on-the-spot fines of $1,334.50 for breaches.

Even sitting on a park bench would end in you being slapped with a COVID breach.

April 2020: Police move on people who were not exercising in New Farm Park. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen

9. Only two people would be allowed to visit homes in Queensland

For home visits, a limit of two visitors was imposed, meaning "two visitors who are not ordinarily members of the person's household". Public gatherings were also limited to two people.

From Mother's Day restrictions eased to up to five people from one household allowed to visit another household.

10. Schools, Universities would be closed - with students studying from home

Queensland schools became 'student free' with children whose parents worked in essential services only allowed to attend. Parents would have to homeschool their children and teachers would be forced to prepare learning material online. On May 11, students in Kindy, Prep, Years 1, 11 and 12 returned, then all year levels returned on May 25.

Students spent several months learning remotely. Picture: Richard Walker

11. Parents unable to walk their kids into school on their first day

A time old tradition will be taken away from parents in 2021, with some schools barring them from walking their preppies into class on their first day of school next year.

12. Only 5 people could attend a wedding, and 10 people attend a funeral

A drastic move to protect Queenslanders and stop the spread of the coronavirus had Prime Minister Scott Morrison announce new measures relating to funerals and weddings.

From March 25, weddings would be restricted to a maximum of five people - the couple marrying, the celebrant, and two witnesses. Funerals had been restricted to no more than 10 people.

Couples were forced to postpone their weddings. Picture: Jerad Williams

13. Dancing was banned at weddings, formals, venues

Night clubs and other venues like weddings and formals were facing a battle to enforce a dance ban following COVID-19 restrictions, risking fines, and in worse cases, a forced shut down. The night clubs and other venues alike were left confused after Annastacia Palaszczuk announced at midday on July 3, that these venues could be open as long as the dance floors remained off limits. People were left wondering what the point was of going to a nightclub without dancing, with Ms Palaszczuk reiterating her notions and offering a resolution of listening to the music instead.

14. Thousands of Queenslanders would work from home for months on end

Workplaces around Queensland effectively closed their doors, with many employees setting up home offices and working from home for months on end.

15. Cafes and restaurants would close and be strictly takeaway only

On March 23 non-essential businesses faced a complete shutdown, including clubs and hotels, gyms, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, theme parks and places where people congregate for the purposes of worship. Queensland cafes and even high-end restaurants were forced to pivot to take-away.

16. Thousands would lose their jobs as non-essential businesses close

In April alone, 129,000 Queenslanders lost their jobs, in May another 28,100 jobs were lost with the state's unemployment rate jumping 7.9 per cent, which was the highest since February 2002.

17. The Government would step in at the crucial moment, saving thousands of people from job loss

The Morrison Government was praised for introducing the JobKeeper scheme, allowing employers to pay their employees a fortnightly government-funded payment of $1,500 over six months. The extraordinary $130b package kept Australia's economy afloat. As many as six million Aussie were supported with this package.

18. Extraordinary line ups at Centrelink

Newly unemployed Australians lined up at Centrelink offices at the beginning of lockdown as 1.7 million people were expected to be unemployed while coronavirus caused havoc to the economy. The government had estimated over one million people would be made unemployed, joining the 700,000 people who were already on benefits.

Long line outside and around the corner at Fortitude Valley Centrelink. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

19. Gyms close forcing people to get crafty with exercise

COVID-19 has changed the way people exercise as gyms and sporting venues closed their doors. People have taken to the outdoors following COVID-19 restrictions by running in isolation, and for many fitness junkies, renting equipment might have been the only option. A rise in home activities saw people doing Yoga, backyard sports, or even taking a virtual fitness classes.

20. Childcare would be made free for essential workers

Scott Morrison announced free childcare for children of essential workers. Under the plan, the Government would pay 50 per cent of the sector's fee revenue up to the existing hourly rate cap based on a point in time before parents started withdrawing their children in large numbers, but only so long as services remain open and do not charge families for care.

21. The AFL Grand Final would be held at the Gabba

For the first time in 123 years, the grand final was to be played outside of Victoria and held at Brisbane's Gabba. COVID-19 had forced the AFL players on new ground with Annastacia Palaszczuk's government ensuring the threat of coronavirus stayed controlled and the football season continually rolling. Victorian teams based themselves in 'hubs' in Queensland. The AFL grand final was played as a night grand final - another first for the competition.

22. While some sports around the world still have no crowds, the State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium was the biggest sporting crowd worldwide all year

Game Three of the State of Origin set a world record for the biggest outdoor sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, with the 52,000-seat Suncorp Stadium a sellout.

23. Businesses forced to innovate (making masks, sanitiser)

When pubs, restaurants and retail found themselves out of work, many jumped at the opportunity to keep earning money.

Some companies started making hand sanitiser, which was almost sold out at stores, while retail made masks.

24. Forced to sanitise … EVERYWHERE

You still can't enter a restaurant or store without being required to sanitise your hands.

A student sanitises before entering a school. Photo: Andrew Henshaw

25. Masks become a new essential/ fashion statement

While Queenslanders were never forced to wear masks outdoors like Victoria, it was expected in hospitals, public transport, etc.

Some made it a fashion statement, getting designer masks with their pets on it.

Masks became a fashion statement. Picture: Peter Ristevski

26. RSL cancels all ANZAC Day services

Traditional Anzac Day commemorations were cancelled in Queensland. RSL Queensland advised subbranches to cancel Anzac Day commemorations due to COVID.

Queenslanders woke at dawn and stood at their driveways with a candle, live-streaming the minute of silence.

Michael, Savannah and Kai Betts commemorating Anzac Day 2020 from their driveway.

27. Jury trials suspended

All new jury trials in Queensland's Supreme and District Courts were suspended from March 16 as a precautionary measure because of COVID.

28. Non-urgent elective surgeries postponed

Queensland Health suspended non-urgent elective surgery following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement in March that all states and territories would stop non-urgent procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

29. Toilet paper, sanitiser, non-perishables would disappear off the shelves during panic buying

From toilet paper to hand sanitiser, flour, pasta and other non-perishables, people went into a pre-lockdown panic buying frenzy.

It began in March and reached meltdown levels with shelves stripped bare and brawls breaking out in supermarkets over in-demand items. Supermarkets were forced to put restrictions on select items.

The shelves in supermarkets across Australia were stripped bare. Photo: Richard Goslingg

A psychologist suggested the reasoning behind panic buying was because of "heard behaviour", the act of seeing someone buying an item and missing out and feeling "Buyer's Remorse" according to Jana Bowden, an associate professor of Marketing at Macquarie University.

30. Police suspend roadside drink and drug driving tests

Queensland Police Service announced in March they would suspend roadside breath and drug tests to reduce the risk of COVID transmission.

31. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson would be treated in a Queensland hospital for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both fell ill with coronavirus in the Gold Coast during filming of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film.

Hanks revealed symptoms of a cold, body aches, and slight fevers before both getting tested for the virus.

Hanks and Wilson both tested positive and self-isolated, being among seven new cases of the virus confirmed in Queensland, March 2020.

32. Celebrities and world leaders get COVID

While Tom Hanks was one of the first high profile COVID cases, the world was shocked when Prince Charles, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump also confirmed they tested positive for the virus.

33. Celebrities ditch USA for AUS

Zac Efron moved to Byron Bay this year, Natalie Portman is also in Byron filming the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are back Down Under. Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans are all here filming too.

Zac Efron moved to Australia.

34. Kmart sells out of workout gear

When gyms closed, Queenslanders flocked to Kmart to buy fitness gear, including weights and yoga mats.

The hysteria for workout equipment was similar to the strange need for toilet paper.

35. There would be rules in place for not spitting, coughing or sneezing on public officials

After increased reports of people intentionally spitting at, coughing or sneezing on public officials, a COVID-19 Public Health Direction was made to introduce huge fines if it occurred. Anyone who deliberately coughed, sneezed or spat on public officials and shop assistants would be fined up to $13,345.

36. Schoolies was banned, with young ones taking matters into their own hands

Schoolies Week was formally cancelled by the Queensland Government with all official events including beach parties and concerts banned.

School-leavers took it upon themselves to plan their celebrations with many flocking to Noosa for the week.

37. Ekka cancelled, with pop up stores for people to indulge in strawberry sundaes

The Ekka may have been cancelled due to COVID-19 but that didn't mean the iconic Strawberry Sundaes were cancelled, too.

The famous Strawberry Sundaes were popping up all around Brisbane with The Common Good, an initiative of The Prince Charles Hospital Foundation, refusing to let go of the 33 years of satisfying the sweet tooth.

It was only the second time in history that the sundaes found themselves being sold outside of the Brisbane show grounds.

Hannah Milner, 15, with her dog enjoy the Pop-Up Ekka eating a strawberry sundae. Picture: Josh Woning

38. Fever clinics: Anyone with a sore throat or runny nose would need a COVID test

Gone were the days where a simple cough was alleviated by cold medicine without the fear of something more sinister.

With coronavirus first confirmed in Australia in late January 2020, the combination of a fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and the loss of taste and smell were symptoms for Australians to now be wary, according Queensland Health.

Australians were urged to seek a doctor immediately and to be tested for the virus if symptoms showed, calling ahead to ensure appropriate preparations were made before the visit.

When outbreaks happened, wait times a COVID fever clinics would blow out leading to long queues down roads.

Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for COVID at the Blackwater Show grounds. Photo Steve Vit

39. Shops would reopen, but take your temperature test beforehand

Some stores around Queensland still take your temperature before you are allowed to shop, likewise some stores require line-ups outside to ensure there aren't too many shoppers in close proximity.

40. Public transport would be virtually empty, eerie.

Trains and buses would go from being overcrowded to nearly completely empty as Queenslanders worked from home during isolation.

41. No traffic on the road

Roads and motorways usually at a standstill in peak hour traffic were running smoothly, with virtually no traffic. Schools only had children of essential workers, with pick-up time being uncommonly quiet.

42. No one could plan their life (losing jobs, travel, weddings)

Brides-to-be were unable to plan their weddings, often cancelling due to the restrictions. No overseas travel can be planned in the foreseeable future. Those who lost their jobs were unsure when they will be able to go back to work.

43. Festivals and live music cancelled.

As a part of the coronavirus restrictions in March, mass gathering that were non-essential had been cancelled. Festivals like the Splendour in the Grass at Byron were among the victims.

44. All entertainment would be live-streamed

Musicians and entertainers were among the hit the hardest by COVID-19, with tours cancelled many took to live-streaming to still engage with their fans. Award shows for the first time would be live-streamed.

45. No handshakes, tapping elbows is the new norm

Physical contact was the first real rule implemented, handshakes have been out of the question all year, replaced by elbow tapping which is now a social norm.

Daniel Ricciardo and Robbie Williams give each other an elbow tap. Picture: David Caird

46. Marks on the ground to tell you where to stand

A 1.5 metre distance per person was the biggest weapon in stopping the spread - at restaurants, supermarkets and venues across the state, 1.5m markings on the ground are still there to show where you can stand safely.

Social distancing markers are everywhere. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

47. Scan everywhere you go and sign in

Everywhere you go must be tracked for possible contact tracing. Restaurants still require at least one person to sign in with their full contact details

Waitress Holly Smith with a QR code scanner . Picture Katrina Bridgeford.

48. Limits in restaurants to 10 people in the early stages of being reopened

Once restaurants were allowed to open for dine-in guests, the initial limit was 10 people. Gone were the days of walking into a restaurant to a waiting table, most diners still book to ensure they secure a spot at restaurants.

49. No fireworks on NYE

The annual Brisbane River fireworks on New Year's Eve would be on the list among many events cancelled this year with concerns over the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Deputy mayor Krista Adams said a mass amount of people, about 100,000, would flock to Southbank for the event, which is why the decision to scrap it was necessary.

Cr Adams certifies that the decision was based on ensuring the safety and health of the residents first, but encouraging people to visit restaurants, cafés, or bars on New Year's to celebrate.

Originally published as 49 moments that made 2020 most bizarre year yet