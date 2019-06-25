$4900 prize is crowning jewel of Seafood Festival

Stephen Haigh hand-crafted this 18kt gold natural emerald and diamond pendant as a lucky gate prize for the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival. It has a replacement value of $4900.

THERE is no question that Stephen and Deb Haigh are passionate about their community.

The owners of Haigh's Jewellers have donated 12 years worth of prizes to the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, and have supported more than 30 other community groups since starting the business in 1988.

This year alone, they have donated an 18kt gold natural emerald and diamond pendant as the Seafood Festival's lucky gate prize, which took Stephen over 10 hours to hand-craft.

Each person who buys a gate ticket receives an entry form to go in the draw for this beautiful piece of jewellery.

It has a replacement value of $4900.

Deb said the reason behind their generosity was simple.

"We have been running our business in Hervey Bay for 30 years, we have raised our four children here and we have always taken the stance that you always give back," Deb said.

"Whether it's running a sausage sizzle, buying a ticket or donating a prize - if everyone helped and gave back to the community, even if only a little, it would be a better place.

"It's just so important to support locals."

As supporters of the region's aquaculture trade, Deb said the decision to donate their exquisite pieces of jewellery to the Seafood Festival each year was only natural.

"It's a big area of employment, all the way form fisherman to aqua-cultural farming," Deb said.

"Stephen is actively involved with local fishing with impounding and restocking fish into local dams so it's nice to keep that theme and support our local fisherman who have been doing it tough for a long time."

The two have never missed attending the festival since its inception and this year will be no different.

The two said they just love the atmosphere, the food and take great joy in presenting the prize to the lucky winner.

"The food is just divine! I especially love the mud crab and oysters," Deb said.

Festival organiser Elaine Lewthwaite said the smorgasbord of fresh local seafood won't disappoint the expected 10,000-strong crowd.

"The 2019 Fishermans Park festival menu has some 40 dishes infused with flavours of the world that showcases the versatility of the Fraser Coasts wild fish, prawns, crabs and the legendary Hervey Bay scallop.

"Aside from relaxing to live music while enjoying the local fare and wines, the back story of seafood is told around the parklands with displays and demonstrations that trace the seafood industry back to its roots."

The Seafood Festival will start on August 10 this year with a pre-festival Entree of the Bay dinner at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

The festival will kick off the next day at Fishermans Park in Urangan.