4yo boy missing with fugitive mother

AN Australia-wide search has been launched for a four-year-old boy who is reportedly missing with his fugitive mother after she fled with her son from their Adelaide home.

Thomas Alexander Bakyrey mysteriously disappeared with Sarah Elizabeth Tate, 38, from their southern suburbs home more than seven months ago.

The Australian Federal Police and the Federal Circuit Court of Australia are seeking public assistance to help locate Thomas Alexander Bakyrey, 4. Picture: Supplied by the Federal Circuit Court

Thomas' father, Sergiy Fedirovich Bakyrey, 36, last saw his son at Kurralta Park last October before he flew out to work interstate, The Advertiser reports.

Since this time, he, the Australian Federal Police and the Federal Circuit Court of Australia have been "trying to find his son and return him to his care".

"I am very worried about Thomas' welfare as his disappearance was without any warning and I do not know where he is," Mr Bakyrey told the publication.

"I know Thomas was very much looking forward to seeing me … and that he will be distressed about where I am and how he has been taken away from home."

Thomas is believed to be in the company of his mother Sarah Elizabeth Tate. Picture: Supplied by the Federal Circuit Court

A warrant has been issued for Ms Tate's arrest amid mounting fears for the boy's welfare.

Authorities say the pair may have travelled to Victoria and do not believe they fled overseas, The Advertiserreports.

It's believed Ms Tate was not in paid employment when she went missing with her son, who turns five in December.

Ms Tate is described as having long brown hair which is sometimes dyed in shades of red and wears glasses.

Thomas’ father, Sergiy Bakyrey, last saw his son at Kurralta Park, South Australia. Picture: Supplied by the Federal Circuit Court

She is about 163cm tall and of a small build and her car, a white 2017 Toyota Rav 4 with South Australian registration S785 BXR, was last seen at Bordertown, South Australia in February.

Ms Tates car, a white 2017 Toyota Rav 4 with South Australian registration S785 BXR. Picture: Supplied by the Federal Circuit Court

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

