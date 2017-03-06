36°
News

5 Hervey Bay properties on the market for under $300,000

Amy Formosa
| 6th Mar 2017 8:39 AM Updated: 8:42 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ARE you on the hunt for a property that won't cost you a fortune?

Check out this list of five properties under $300,000 in Hervey Bay. 

1. 2/23 Scarborough Street Scarness Qld 4655

2/23 Scarborough Street Scarness Qld 4655
2/23 Scarborough Street Scarness Qld 4655 Harcourts

This two bedroom unit is two streets from Scarness Beach and walking distance to the shops, restaurants and hotels.

$224,000

For more information click here

 

HOT HOMES: 7 Million-dollar Fraser Coast homes up for sale

2. 5 Rosella Way, Eli Waters

5 Rosella Way Eli Waters Qld 4655
5 Rosella Way Eli Waters Qld 4655 Ray White

This 3 bedroom brick veneer home has been freshly painted, with new tiles, new bathrooms, and a big backyard with side access. If you want a shed, there is plenty of room at the rear of the property. 

$290,000

For more information click here. 

 

3. 17/407 Esplanade Torquay Qld 4655

17/407 Esplanade Torquay Qld 4655
17/407 Esplanade Torquay Qld 4655 Remax

Ever wanted to live on the Esplanade without paying a fortune? This fully furnished unit is perfect if you're looking for a sea change or would like to add an investment property to your portfolio. It also has it's own rooftop deck. 

$280,000

For more information click here.

 

4. 10 Rachael Street, Point Vernon. 

10 Rachael Street Point Vernon Qld 4655
10 Rachael Street Point Vernon Qld 4655 Elders

This Point Vernon bargain has been recently renovated. It has a brand new kitchen and open plan living. The vendor is moving interstate and demands a contract for this genuine bargain.

$279,000

For more information click here.

 

5. 258/7 Bay Drive, Urraween

258/7 Bay Drive Urraween Qld 4655
258/7 Bay Drive Urraween Qld 4655 Ray White

This beauty is one of the newest built situated in the beautiful gated community of Golden Shores. It's super close to Stocklands Shopping Centre and only a short five minute drive to the beach.

$269,000

For more information click here. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcproperty hervey bay

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

The man with no sewerage network, but high-speed NBN

The man with no sewerage network, but high-speed NBN

IT'S a strange situation for Pacific Haven resident Grant Maw - the town has no sewerage network, but he's connected to one of the fastest internet services.

Record breaking March temp forecast for Hervey Bay

According to weatherzone.com.au, the last time the Whale City broke a record for the hottest day in March was March 13, 2007 when the city reached a maximum of 33.7 degrees.

Maryborough is expected to be even hotter with a steamy 36 degrees.

Relief could be on the way for Fraser Coast producers

Farming family suffers after dam dries up

The Fraser Coast just experienced its driest February on record.

Miner turned ice dealer's tearful goodbye before jail

James William Arthur Watt, 33, of Andergrove was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Mackay for drug trafficking.

Buying ounces of ice for $9000, selling to 20-30 customers

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists visits a group of disabled adults

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

As Adele fans recover, the city's buses are back in action

BRISBANE buses wont be affected today after staff were stretched thin at the weekend for Adele’s back-to-back concerts.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

MARRIED AT FIRST SLIGHT: Sleazy jaunt after ‘frigid’ insult

Married At First Sight’s Anthony shocks viewers by calling Nadia ‘frigid’ during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight is getting really nasty.

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Adele will perform at the Gabba again tonight

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Owner wants a sale!

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Great central location to schools and shops. Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Double colour...

Motivated owner wants offers!

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

2 Streets from beach Close to transport, shops and schools Side access to garage workshop/shed Under vendor instructions to present all offers FOR THE PRICE...

Priced to sell. Views over Great Sandy Strait. Quiet area. Close to marina.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom duplex. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd bedroom.

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!