5 Hervey Bay properties on the market for under $300,000

ARE you on the hunt for a property that won't cost you a fortune?
Check out this list of five properties under $300,000 in Hervey Bay.
1. 2/23 Scarborough Street Scarness Qld 4655
This two bedroom unit is two streets from Scarness Beach and walking distance to the shops, restaurants and hotels.
$224,000
2. 5 Rosella Way, Eli Waters
This 3 bedroom brick veneer home has been freshly painted, with new tiles, new bathrooms, and a big backyard with side access. If you want a shed, there is plenty of room at the rear of the property.
$290,000
3. 17/407 Esplanade Torquay Qld 4655
Ever wanted to live on the Esplanade without paying a fortune? This fully furnished unit is perfect if you're looking for a sea change or would like to add an investment property to your portfolio. It also has it's own rooftop deck.
$280,000
4. 10 Rachael Street, Point Vernon.
This Point Vernon bargain has been recently renovated. It has a brand new kitchen and open plan living. The vendor is moving interstate and demands a contract for this genuine bargain.
$279,000
5. 258/7 Bay Drive, Urraween
This beauty is one of the newest built situated in the beautiful gated community of Golden Shores. It's super close to Stocklands Shopping Centre and only a short five minute drive to the beach.
$269,000