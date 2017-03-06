5 Hervey Bay properties on the market for under $300,000

ARE you on the hunt for a property that won't cost you a fortune?

Check out this list of five properties under $300,000 in Hervey Bay.

1. 2/23 Scarborough Street Scarness Qld 4655

2/23 Scarborough Street Scarness Qld 4655 Harcourts

This two bedroom unit is two streets from Scarness Beach and walking distance to the shops, restaurants and hotels.

$224,000

For more information click here

2. 5 Rosella Way, Eli Waters

5 Rosella Way Eli Waters Qld 4655 Ray White

This 3 bedroom brick veneer home has been freshly painted, with new tiles, new bathrooms, and a big backyard with side access. If you want a shed, there is plenty of room at the rear of the property.

$290,000

For more information click here.

3. 17/407 Esplanade Torquay Qld 4655

17/407 Esplanade Torquay Qld 4655 Remax

Ever wanted to live on the Esplanade without paying a fortune? This fully furnished unit is perfect if you're looking for a sea change or would like to add an investment property to your portfolio. It also has it's own rooftop deck.

$280,000

For more information click here.

4. 10 Rachael Street, Point Vernon.

10 Rachael Street Point Vernon Qld 4655 Elders

This Point Vernon bargain has been recently renovated. It has a brand new kitchen and open plan living. The vendor is moving interstate and demands a contract for this genuine bargain.

$279,000

For more information click here.

5. 258/7 Bay Drive, Urraween

258/7 Bay Drive Urraween Qld 4655 Ray White

This beauty is one of the newest built situated in the beautiful gated community of Golden Shores. It's super close to Stocklands Shopping Centre and only a short five minute drive to the beach.

$269,000

For more information click here.