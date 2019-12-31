Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

BREAKING: Dramatic scenes at Kidd Bridge, 5 people in crash
News

5 people escape injury in three-car crash

Shelley Strachan
31st Dec 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: QAS has confirmed that five people caught up in a three-car crash at the converging lanes leading on to Kidd Bridge escaped injury.

All five were assessed at the scene foillowing the 3pm accident, but all five are now confirmed to have declined ambulance transport to hospital. It was originally believed one person was taken to hospital.

Two of the vehicles appear to have received moderate damage in the crash, which police have indicated was most likely caused by greasy roads following today's showers.

They warned motorists to drive to the conditions and to keep inmind that a build-up of oil on local roads after the long dry made the sconditions even more slippery following the showers.

 

EARLIER:

A PERSON is believed to be seriously injured following a terrible crash involving two cars near Kidd Bridge just minutes ago.

Crash at Normanby Bridge
Crash at Normanby Bridge

 

Emergency services are still on their way to the crash scene, which early reports indicate has occurred at the southern end of Kidd Bridge, so technically on the Southside.

Crash at Southside.
Crash at Southside.

 

 

A Ford sedan has somehow ended up pressed nose-first up against the bridge barrier. Two other cars, including a Hyundai, were involved.

The crash at Normanby Bridge is believed to involve five people and two cars.
The crash at Normanby Bridge is believed to involve five people and two cars.

There are two ambulance units on the scene, police and fireys, who are diverting traffic around the scene.

Crash at Kidd Bridge
Crash at Kidd Bridge

One person has been taken to Gympie Hospital but emergency services were unable to comment on the severity of their injuries.

Crash at Kidd Bridge
Crash at Kidd Bridge
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We’ll be watching: Police warn NYE partygoers

        premium_icon We’ll be watching: Police warn NYE partygoers

        News While thousands of people are expected to usher in 2020 at a series of events planned across the Fraser Coast tonight, police say they'll be out in full force.

        EXPLAINED: What is causing smoke in parts of Fraser Coast

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: What is causing smoke in parts of Fraser Coast

        News Smoke from nearby fires is blanketing parts of the Fraser Coast

        Hotel’s unusual shape adds to charm of streetscape

        premium_icon Hotel’s unusual shape adds to charm of streetscape

        News The interesting structure is built right to the property boundary

        Why we should make our toilets a tourist attraction

        premium_icon Why we should make our toilets a tourist attraction

        News The masterpiece draws more than 250,000 tourists a year