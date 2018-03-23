5 rare coin collections and scooter stolen in two break-ins

SEVERAL rare coin collections have been stolen from a Hervey Bay home.

Offenders forced entry through a rear screen door of a Scarness property some time between 6.30am and 4pm on March 21.

Police can confirm five rare coin collections worth about $1000 and $400 in Australian currency were taken from the property on Koloi St.

The coin collections included shillings, pennies and minted $1 coins from 1996.

The $400 was stolen from a piggy bank.

The owner returned home from work to discover the stolen property.

A day later, a scooter was stolen from a lock-up compound at Urangan High School.

The suspect arrived on bike and managed to climb the fence of the cage to take the 'Envy' branded scooter.

It has black bars and gripped wheels with a gold deck.

Anyone with information that may help police with either of these crimes is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.