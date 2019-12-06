Menu
USC Maths Modelling Challenge – Kaitlin Edmondstone, 16, Charlie Mortimer-Short, 14 and Kawya Jayasinghe, 16, from Fraser Coast Anglican College.
5 year NAPLAN trends: How every school performed

Margie Maccoll
6th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
PRIVATE schools are leading the way in NAPLAN results on the Fraser Coast for both Year 5 and Year 9 students.

An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2015 and 2019.

The analysis shows the top seven of 10 top performing schools on the Fraser Coast for Year 5 students are private schools.

In the Year 9 NAPLAN results the top five of 10 best performing local schools are private.

Over that five-year period, Fraser Coast Anglican College, in Wondunna, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state, scoring an average of 2548.4 each year. The top performing Year 9 school on the Fraser Coast was also Fraser Coast Anglican College where the average yearly result was 2982.0 for the five years.

To find how each school performed between 2015 and 2019, their average scores for each year were combined and the yearly average found.

Special schools, schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government’s MySchool website.

That revealed St Mary’s Primary School, in Maryborough, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2504.0.

The third best performing Year 5 school was Star of the Sea Catholic School, in Torquay, with five yearly average results of 2452.0.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at St Mary’s College, in Maryborough, where yearly results were 2870.2. Xavier Catholic College, in Hervey Bay, had the third highest average results between 2015 and 2019 with averages of 2835.4.

