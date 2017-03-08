50+ jobs up for grabs from Tobruk scuttling

Up to 50 jobs from the creation of a dive site for the HMAS Tobruk.

UP to 50 jobs could be created from the sinking of the ex-HMAS Tobruk, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council calling for tenders on the project.

Mayor Chris Loft has urged businesses to tender for the scuttling of the ship, which is open through the State Government.

"There are many Fraser Coast businesses that have valuable skills that will be required by the principal contractor," he said.

The state government, through QTender (www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders), is calling call for expressions of interest for a principal contractor to prepare and scuttle the ship.

"Department of State Development Senior Economic Development Officer Gemma Ruge is compiling a list of businesses interested in subcontracting, along with their skills and expertise which will be passed on to prospective principal contractors during the EOI process," Cr Loft said.

"There are many Fraser Coast businesses that could undertake the work."

Ms Ruge can be contacted on 4331 5618 or by email at wbbregionalservices@dsd.qld.gov.au

