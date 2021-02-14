50+ PHOTOS: Eagles soar with historic win over Bombers

It was a great day in Bundaberg for Round 1 of the Takalvans AFL Wide Bay 2021 Women's Competition.

Round 1 of the Takalvans AFL Wide Bay 2021 Women’s Competition was one for the Eagles’ history books.

Across The Waves Eagles bested the Hervey Bay Bombers, 26–3, for the first time since the competition began.

Eagles captain Kayla Osborn said they were “stoked” about getting the win in what was a tough match in the heat.

“Full credit to them, I think they came up here and I don’t even think they had one sub on the bench for them to rotate on and we had a full bench,” she said.

“So credit to them, 100 per cent they put in right until the end of the game.”

Osborn said while they were happy with the result, it was only Round 1 and plenty of work to do this season.

Having broken Bombers’ undefeated streak, she said they would undoubtedly come back firing this season.

Eagles coach Jason Bethune the team had trained hard during the pre-season with Bombers the “benchmark” of the competition since it’s inception.

“We wanted to go out there and probably test ourselves and see where we’re at against what’s been the best side for the last four years,” he said.

“And the girls you could see, from day one of pre-season they’ve been ready to go.



“It was good to get a result in Round 1.”



Bethune said they were in it to win it this year, having come close in previous seasons without success.

“We want to step it up... We’re here to compete this year,” he said.

ATW Eagles celebrate victory over Hervey Bay Bombers for the time. Takalvans AFL Wide Bay 2021 Women's competition Round 1, Bundaberg.

And they’ve got a good mix of experienced players, some of which are in their fourth year, and newcomers.

On Saturday, there was about eight players taking the field in Eagles’ colours for the first time.

Excited for this season ahead, he said Bombers were only going to get better and they were looking forward to the challenges presented by Bay Power and Gympie.

“We’re excited to be back playing footy,” Bethune said.

In Round 2 ATW take on Brothers Bulldogs and Bombers play against Gympie Cats.

Bay Power has the bye.

