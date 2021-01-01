Menu
Dan Holdsworth and Jessica and Ebony celebrating New Year's Eve 2020 at Bill Fraser Park for the Twilight Markets. Picture: Lacee Froeschl
Family Fun

50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

Lacee Froeschl
1st Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Fraser Coast celebrated the new year a little differently this time with a variety of COVIDSafe events in place.

Families gathered across the region including at Bill Fraser Park in Torquay for the Twilight Markets.

Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

Although it felt different without the fireworks displays, revellers still had fun with live music and market stalls from 2pm to 8pm.

Here’s our gallery of photos from the night.

bill fraser park fraser coast news new year's eve 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

