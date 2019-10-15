50 QLD schools spending most on capital projects

THESE are the Queensland schools that have spent millions on capital works.

An investigation into the Federal Government's MySchool website has revealed the massive costs of capital projects at schools across Queensland.

The comprehensive analysis of school data looked at the capital expense budgets of more than 9000 schools across the country.

At Anglican Church Grammar School more than $41.2 million was spent over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, more than any other school in the state.

Queensland's second highest capital expenditure was at Brisbane State High School where $41.2 million was spent over those three years.

The third highest capital works budget in Queensland was at All Hallows' School where $37.8 million was spent on projects.

Brisbane Grammar School - which raked in the most income in the state over 3 years with $158 million - did not figure in the top 50. Its capital works spend was $8.7 million, placing it 68th in the state.

Queensland's biggest school capital works budgets for 2015, 2016 and 2017:

Anglican Church Grammar School: $41.2 million

Brisbane State High School: $41.2 million

All Hallows' School: $37.8 million

Ambrose Treacy College: $28.8 million

St Laurence's College: $28.6 million

St Joseph's Nudgee College: $26.2 million

The Southport School: $23.8 million

All Saints Anglican School: $23.4 million

Somerville House: $22.8 million

King's Christian College: $22.8 million