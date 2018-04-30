50 things to do on the Fraser Coast before the end of 2018

ON THE Fraser Coast, there's no excuse to be bored.

There is no shortage of things to see and do in the region.

Here are 50 things you can see or do before the year is up.

50. PubFest

Why not start off with a bang? Maryborough's iconic event is a little over a week away and people across the region are gearing up to celebrate the annual pub crawl.

This year the event will have a circus theme and the colour blue will be the shade of choice for revellers.

The event will be held on May 6 from 12pm to 8pm.

Participating venues include the Brolga Theatre, Central Hotel, Criterion Hotel, Federal Hotel, Old Sydney Hotel and the Rotary Charity Bar.

this year the chosen charities will include Assistance Dogs Australia and Maryborough Animal Refuge.

"Each venue has gone above and beyond this year as far as entertainment goes and food as well," organiser Brendan Heit said.

"All the venues are within walking distance, which will no doubt fill the CBD full of pub crawlers all day."

49. Susan River Colour Stampede

Have you always wanted to look like a rainbow?

The Forget Me Not Children's Foundation is hosting its annual Colour Stampede at Susan River Homestead on May 20.

The event will start at 10am and finish at 2pm.

Last year the event sold out, so those hoping to take part need to get in quick.

Tickets cost $25 for people who buy before April 30, with $35 tickets available online after that.

Tickets at the gate will cost $45, if not sold out prior.

48. Go whale watching

It's almost that time of the year again.

Hervey Bay is renowned for whale watching, it's the place that humpbacks choose to stay and play.

There are plenty of whale watching operators to choose from.

The whale watching season starts about mid-July and continues until November.

Humpback whales are growing in numbers every year and it's something the whole family can enjoy.

Tours have been operating in Hervey Bay for about 30 years.

47. Visit Fraser Island

The World Heritage-listed island is a must-see for locals and visitors alike.

It is the world's largest sand island and boasts rainforests, eucalyptus woodland, mangrove forests, sand dunes and incredible beaches.

Visitors can also spot the odd dingo as well as soak up the beauty of Eli Creek and Lake McKenzie.

Visitors can stay at Eurong or Kingfisher Bay Resort, or camp out under the stars instead.

There are also plenty of tours to choose from that will give visitors the chance to see more of the island, or there are tag-along four-wheel drive tours.

46. Dine out at the Relish Festival

It's undeniably delicious.

The annual Relish Food and Wine Festival will be held on June 2 and it never fails to disappoint.

A celebration of good food and wine, it has grown in popularity since it first started in Maryborough's Wharf St in 2012.

This year is set to be bigger and better (and tastier) than ever.

The event gives the public to chance to meet local growers and creators who love to share the fruits of their work.

45. Laugh at Julia Morris

Comedian Julia Morris is coming to Maryborough's Brolga Theatre next month.

She is taking her Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour on the road and it's sure to be a good time.

The show will start at 7.30pm at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on May 12.

Tickets will cost $54.90 for adults and $49.90 for concessions.

44. Rev into racing at Maryborough Speedway

Events are held at Maryborough Speedway throughout the year, with a big meeting is coming up next month.

The Queensland Modified Sedan Titles will be held on May 5 and 6 from 4pm on both days.

The two nights of action will also include Junior Sedan Shannons Series and Wide Bay Titles, the National 4s and Street Stocks.

Tickets cost $30 for adults. $25 for concessions and children under 12 can enter for free.

43. Check out the Home Show and Caravan Expo

The Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo is set to be held again this year from August 17 to 19.

It will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds and will feature more than 200 local and regional businesses displaying thousands of products and services.

The event will feature products and services for the home show plus an extended caravan, camping, four-wheel drive and fishing expo.

Coast of entry is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 16 and under can enter for free.

42. Visit WetSide Water Park

It's fun for kids and the young at heart and it's free.

WetSide Water Park, located on Hervey Bay's foreshore at the junction of Main St and the Esplanade.

It includes water slides, a water play area, TotSide for under 5s and much more.

During school holidays WetSide is open every day from 10am to 5pm.

During May to August the park closes for annual winter maintenance.

41. Check out Bambooland Nursery and Parklands

How's the serenity.

Bamboo Land Nursery and Parkland features a collection of non-invasive bamboos from across the world.

All varieties are growing for display on the 50 acre property with 10 acres of landscaped tropical parklands, allowing customers, enthusiasts and general public to view the mature plants.

The whole family can come along and explore the parklands, with kids welcome to run around the maze of tracks while parents soak in the atmosphere and get inspired for their own gardens.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy on the many available picnic tables along the river and throughout the gardens.

40. Dive into the Ocean Festival

Hervey Bay's Ocean Festival is a celebration of the annual arrival of the humpback whales.

Starting with the Blessing of the Fleet at Urangan Marina, other events include the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, the Whale Parade and concert and the Paddle Out for Whales, along with many other attractions.

This year's festival will be held in August.

39. Get inspired at Gatakers Artspace

There's plenty coming up over the next few months at Maryborough's Gatakers Artspace.

From exhibitions from artists Kaye Doecke and Kathryn Taunton to performances from the Grigoryan Brothers, there's plenty to see and do.

38. Enjoy a spoonful of sugar at the Mary Poppins festival

As the birthplace of Mary Poppins' author PL Travers, it's only fitting that Maryborough have a festival to honour everyone's favourite nanny.

This year's festival presents a 10 day program of storytelling for all ages through all art forms.

From music concerts backstage and onstage at the Brolga to pop up performances in the Bond Store Basement.

Best of all, the building where the author was born is currently being transformed by the council and is set to reopen just in time for this year's festival.

The festival will start on June 29 and will continue until July 8.

37. Don't miss out on the Maryborough Markets

Held every Thursday, the Maryborough Markets are something special.

It's the day colourful stalls and music take over from traffic and the city centre is transformed into the bustling outdoor Maryborough Heritage Markets, a weekly celebration since it began in 1987.

The market is on every Thursday from 8am to 1.30pm in Adelaide and Ellena Streets, right in the heart of the city centre, featuring weekly entertainment and a great variety of stalls to tempt the market day visitor.

36. See the beauty of Toogoom

Never been to Toogoom?

There's no time like the present.

The seaside village is 15 minutes from Hervey Bay and boasts incredible fishing and boating.

You can also enjoy a range of watersports including windsurfing or kayaking.

Want to try your luck at fishing or crabbing?

Look no further than Beelbi Creek.

Toogoom is also a popular spot for birdwatchers due to the variety of feathered creatures that nest and breed in the area.

35. Be entertained at the Burrum Coal Discovery Festival

Preparations are underway for this year's Burrum Coal Discovery Festival.

Held each year in Howard, it is celebration of the Burrum coast and the region's history.

This year the event is set to be held from July 20 to 22.

With a market, entertainment, a variety of stalls and a parade, there's plenty to see and do.

34. Check out our libraries

There are plenty of events coming up at libraries across the Fraser Coast, including Tech Savvy Seniors classes, a Lunchtime Wildlife Talk, screening of vintage films and community information sessions.

Libraries are located at Hervey Bay., Howard, Tiaro and Maryborough.

33. Make a splash at our aquatic centres

Maryborough and Hervey Bay aquatic centres are open throughout the year.

Kids can learn how to swim or simply have fun and play.

Check online for opening hours.

32. Visit the cinema

Keen to watch the latest movies?

You're spoilt for choice, with Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas, Maryborough Plaza 4 Cinemas and the Boat Club Cinema all offering a wide variety of screenings each day.

Jump online to find out what's showing and find out the latest offers.

31. Have a blast at Reefworld

Hervey Bay's Reefworld Aquarium offers fun for all ages.

It is home to many different types of marine life including green sea turtles, colourful tropical fish, sharks and large reef fish along with tubeworms, crabs and many more.

Adults and children can participate in feeding marine life at the aquarium.

If you're a bit of a dare devil, you can also take the splash and swim with sharks.

Green sea turtles get fed at 11am daily, while the sharks and large reef fish feed at 2.30pm.

Reefworld Aquarium is open from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

30. Relax on our beaches

From Hervey Bay to Poona, Boobooroo to Burrum Heads, there's plenty of beaches around the region to delight visitors.

Pick a spot, bring a book and some cossies and enjoy.

29. Visit Urangan Pier

The historic pier was built between 1913 and 1917, originally to the length of 1107 metres.

The pier, served by the extension of the railway line from Pialba, was used for the transfer of cargo between rail and ships.

The pier was closed in 1985, and 239 metres of it was demolished.

However, due to public outcry, 868 metres of the pier was left untouched and it has since been in the care of the council.

Now it is enjoyed by tourists, keen fisherman and those who love to enjoy the view.

28. Celebrate the pier

Want to make a day out of your visit to the pier?

Head along to the Fraser Lions Pier on September 30.

The fishing competition will start at 6am, with markets and entertainment starting from 8am until 2pm.

27. Join in the fun of the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge

Each year, school groups from across Queensland and beyond prepare for the annual technology challenge, designing, building and testing human-powered vehicles.

The event takes place in Maryborough's CBD, with a 24 hour challenge testing the endurance of the young students and their vehicles as they negotiate the roads around the Heritage City.

This year the event will be held from September 14 to 16.

26. Check out Maryborough Open House

Check out Maryborough architectural marvels at Open House, set to be held on September 22 and 23.

As well as homes and historic buildings, gardens will also go on display.

The annual event attracts visitors from across the state.

25. Marvel at Guy McLean

Renowned horseman Guy McLean is returning to the Fraser Coast in June.

The first hour, Guy will demonstrate the methods he used to win the International World Championship of colt starting in 2012 and 2013 in the United States of America.



In the second hour, enjoy Guy and his team of horses as he takes you on a journey with his exceptional liberty horses and bush poetry.

The event will be held at Susan River Homestead on June 23 from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets will cost $35 for adults and $20 for children aged between 5 and 14 years of age.

Concession holders can enter for $25.

Under 5s can enter for free.

24. Watch bands battle it out

Maryborough will play host to fierce battle of the bands next month at the Federal Hotel.

The event will be held on May 6 from 12pm to 8pm.

Entry is free.

23. Have fun for a good cause

The Colourburst Challenge Against Cancer will be held at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on June 30.

This year marks the third year the event has been held and funds raised will go to Relay for Life to help in the fight against cancer.

Tickets will cost $55.

22. Get crafty at Hervey Bay's Handmade Expo Market

Enjoy your arts and crafts?

Then head along to the Handmade Expo Market in Hervey Bay on May 27.

It will be held at Hervey Bay's PCYC in O'Rourke St, Pialba.

The Handmade Expo Market showcases the best in handmade, baked and homegrown goods right here in the Fraser Coast region and neighbouring areas.

There will be more than 80 stalls at the event.

21. Dive on the Tobruk wreck

The HMAS Tobruk is set to be sunk off the coast of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay midway through the year and soon after visitors will be able to dive into the pristine waters and explore the wreck.

The actual site is about 25 nautical miles from Hervey Bay and 22 nautical miles from Bundaberg.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said the trip would take between an hour to an hour-and-a-half to reach the site from the Fraser Coast.

Ex-HMAS Tobruk was decommissioned and announced as a future dive site in 2015.

The Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions won the tender to scuttle the Tobruk in December 2016.

In February, diver access holes were cut into the ship to create swim-throughs to the bunks, lower deck quarters and ship exterior.

20. Geek out at Fraser Pop Festival

Maryborough State High School will host the FraserPop Festival for the second time this year.

It is an annual celebration of popular culture, games and gaming, cosplay and much more.

Last you the students created a Game of Thrones throne and a TARDIS from Dr Who.

This year the students are working on a DeLorean from Back to the Future.

The event will be held on July 21 from 10am to 4.30pm and July 22 from 10 to 3.30pm.

19. Dip into the Wongi Watterholes

Only a short 12.5km drive north of Maryborough the Wongi Waterholes are nestled within the Wongi National Park.

A great place to cool off, the stunning waterholes are surrounded by eucalypt forest and pine plantations.

To get to the Wongi Waterholes follow the signs and turn left at the Wongi Waterhole signpost.

It is a 10km drive into the picnic and camping areas.

If you're interested in the history Wongi is an Aboriginal word meaning 'deep water.'

18. Explore the Fraser Coast's Military Trail

With the statue of Maryborough soldier Duncan Chapman, who was the first ashore at Gallipoli, already in place, work on the second stage of the memorial is already underway in Maryborough's Queens Park.

It will provide an interactive experience once it officially opens, providing information about the First World War.

Also part of the trail is the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum, located in Wharf St, which has an extensive range of artefacts from conflicts Australia has been involved in.

17. Have a ball at the Torbanlea Picnic Races

It's an event that is hotly anticipated every year.

The Torbanlea Picnic Races gives the region good reason to dress up in their finest outfits and enjoy the sunshine along with horse racing at Torbanlea Race Track.

The event will be held on October 27 from 9am to 4pm.

16. Spring into Hervey Bay's Jump Park

Hervey Bay's Jump Park is sure to keep the kids entertained for hours.

There's plenty to keep them entertained, including interconnected trampolines, dodge ball, inflatables and much more.

There's also a mini inflatables area for kids between thre and six years old.

The centre is open seven days a week.

15. Enjoy the sights at Teebar Campdraft and Rodeo

Have fun at Teebar's annual campdraft and rodeo.

The event will he held on June 16 and will feature kids' rides and stalls, a ute muster, a rodeo and licenced bar and canteen and live entertainment.

The event will start from 8am.

14. Relax with a Champagne Sunset Sail

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours host Champagne Sunset Sail cruises each year between October and July.

Sail for 90 minutes around Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.

Drinks are all inclusive and there is a delicious finger food platter for all.

Tickets cost $60 for adults, $35 for children and $170 for two adults and two children.

13. Cheer on a Fraser Coast footy team

Keen to watch some footy?

Head to Maryborough's Eskdale Park to cheer on the Wallaroos or Stafford Park to cheer on the Hervey Bay Seagulls.

It's footy season and matches are regularly played at both venues.

Entry is $7.

12. Have fun at Hervey Bay's Adventure Playground

Looking for something to occupy the kids?

Check out Pialba's Adventure Playground.

It features 7.6m climbing towers and stainless steel slides.

Located near the All-Abilities Playground, it's officially open to the public after it was constructed last year.

11. Get into the swing of things at The House of Golf

Fancy practising your golf swing?

Head to House of Golf on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd to practice or get lessons

Call 4124 8555 to find out more.

10 Get on track at Hervey Bay Go Karts

Need an entertaining way to spend a day?

Hervey Bay Go Karts Track offers plenty of fun, with single karts, tandem karts with duel steering and food and drinks available.

Families can also enjoy the 120 metre long waterslide at the venue.

Go kart price are $25 for 10 minutes, $40 for 20 minutes, $55 for 30 minutes or $100 for an hour.

Tandem karts are an extra $4.

Going on the slide costs $12 for two hours plus $2 refundable mat deposit.

9. Explore Maryborough's Portside Precinct

Check out Maryborough's Portside Precinct during your next visit to the Heritage City.

With gorgeous colonial architecture and riverside parklands, there's much to see and do.

Visit a local café or look inside Maryborough's Family History Institute.

Step back in time at the Bond Store, which houses fascinating displays and artefacts about Maryborough's Portside history.

Tipples and Tales is also held regularly at the Bond Store and you can hear intriguing tales of the business's past.

8. Delight in the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show

It's set to be bigger and better than ever.

The Fraser Coast Agricultural Show, held at Maryborough Showgrounds, will kick off on May 24.

A rodeo will be held on May 25, with exhibits, food, displays and rides to be enjoyed throughout the event.

Gates will open at 9am each day.

Tickets will cost $15 for adults or $30 for both days.

The price for families will be $37 for one day or $70 for both days.

Concessions can enter for $10 or $20 for both days, while kids can enter for $5 or $8 for both days.

Children under 5 can enter for free.

7. Mix it up at the markets

When it comes to markets the Fraser Coast has you covered.

From the Bauple Markets to the Burrum Heads Markets, Glenwood Community Markets, the Howard Country Markets, Torquay Beachside Markets, the Pier Park Community Markets, Nikenbah Markets, Koala Markets and Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary Markets, there's plenty to be enjoyed.

Check out any or all of them during a visit to the Fraser Coast.

6. Live it up at the Bauple Nut Bash

This year the theme of the Bauple Nut Bash will be superheroes, making it a perfect occasion for fun with the kids,

There will be free children's activities, a nut cracking championship and a fireworks display.

The event will be held on September 1 between 12pm and 8pm at the Bauple Rec Grounds.

5. Have a dance at the Fraser Coast Music Muster

After last year's event was washed out, there will be plenty to enjoy this year when the Fraser Coast Music Muster is held for the first time.

The event will be held between October 24 and October 20.

It will feature walk up artists, performances from talented musicians, camp oven meals, food stalls and much more.

It will be held out at Maryborough Showgrounds.

A five day pass for an adult will cost $50.

It will cost $25 for children aged between 14 and 16.

Children under 13 can enter for free.

4. Catch a show at ZPAC Theatre

Fancy catching a bit of theatre?

Hervey Bay's ZPAC Theatre, located in Zephyr St, it just the ticket.

There are plenty of local productions coming up, including Driving Miss Daisy, Duets and It's only a Play.

Head online to find out more about tickets.

3. Splash into the Barge2Beach

The Barge2Beach is just what the name promises.

The swim starts on a barge and participants swim 2km back to shore, finishing on the beach near Enzos Café.

The event will be held on November 17.

The entry fee is $45 and there will be prizes for first, second and third.

2. Rock out to an Australian Idol finalist

Shannon Noll and Kasey Chambers will headline a Hervey Bay Music Festival this year.

The Bay to Bush, set down for June 30 at the Bay Central Tavern, will also feature a host of other artists.

Seafood and craft food will also be on offer.

Tickets are available online.

1. The Offshore Superboat Championships return to Hervey Bay

The Offshore Superboat Championships will return to Hervey Bay this year, with thousands set to gather along the foreshore to watch the annual spectacle.

A pole position shootout will the held from 12pm to 1pm on the Saturday, with racing to start from 11am on the Sunday.