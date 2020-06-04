50 years of memories

Fifty years after marrying in Victoria, Bill and Diana Ross will celebrate their golden anniversary on June 5 as new residents of M'boro.

FIFTY years after Bill and Diana Ross exchanged wedding vows in Victoria, the couple will celebrate their golden anniversary tomorrow as new residents of Maryborough.

Their daughter, Amanda Barry, said William (Bill) George Ross wed Diana May DeBlauw in Sunshine, Victoria, on June 5, 1970.

"Dad spent most of his life working offshore as a marine engineer, and Mum was a typical working mother - juggling her time between nursing, running a sheep farm, and raising their three children," Amanda said.

Chris, Amanda and Nigel were all born in South Gippsland in Victoria and raised on the stud sheep farm that Bill and Diana owned.

As the children left home and moved away, so did Bill and Diana - to the Victorian seaside township of Lakes Entrance.

Here, they began to enjoy semi-retirement, discovering loves of golf and bowls, volunteering within the community, and making many lifelong friends along the way.

Amanda said that 50 years on, Diana and Bill were living their retirement years in Maryborough, having moved from Victoria in 2019 to chase a friendlier climate.

"They have fallen in love with the local area and embraced the historical significance of the region," she said.

"They especially enjoy the subtle Mary Poppins themes throughout Maryborough, and the ANZAC memorial. They continue to enjoy all the things they love, albeit with more sunshine and less wet and cold weather.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bill and Diana have not yet planned anything special to mark this milestone, but the Maryborough Community has embraced them, and I am sure will make their day extra special.

"Congratulations on making it to such a monumental milestone and may there be many more to come."