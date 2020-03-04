$5000 boost for young M’boro jobseekers

VET SCHOLARSHIPS: Federal Member for Wide Bay has announced that Maryborough youth will have access to VET training scholarships.

VET SCHOLARSHIPS: Federal Member for Wide Bay has announced that Maryborough youth will have access to VET training scholarships.

FINDING work just got $5000 easier for young Maryborough jobseekers.

Youth in Maryborough will have access to scholarships worth up to $5000 per year, under a Federal Government program to be delivered by apprenticeship services agency BUSY At Work.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said the Commonwealth Scholarship Program for Young Australians supported young people at risk of long-term welfare dependency to enter the VET sector and gain relevant skills and qualifications.

“Participants will be given the opportunity to complete a VET course, from Certificate III to Advanced Diploma level, and participate in a 20 business day paid internship with a local business,” Mr O’Brien said.

The scholarship program started on Sunday, March 1 and will provide around 400 scholarships to young people living in 10 regional locations with high levels of youth unemployment.

“The Coalition Government is investing $8.2 million to help young Australians complete vocational education and training,” Mr O’Brien said.

The program was announced as part of the $585 million Delivering Skills for Today and Tomorrow skills package in the 2019−20 Budget.

BUSY At Work has been delivering Federal Government apprenticeship services for 22 years.