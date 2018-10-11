CRUEL BLOW: $50K worth of gear stolen from Bay Optometrist

A POLICE investigation has been launched after thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses and computer gear was stolen from a Hervey Bay business overnight.



The devastated owners of Richard Watt Optometrist say it will take weeks to repair damage to the store and recuperate the costs.

OPTOMETRIST THEFT: Thousands of dollars stolen from Richard Watt Optometrist during an overnight burglary has left the owner, Richard Watt, devastated. Blake Antrobus



CCTV footage captures a man wandering into the building about 9pm on Wednesday after he pried open the security screen on the back window.



The man is seen taking several laptops and iPads from the front counter and sunglasses from nearby displays.



He is then seen tearing the sunglasses display off the wall before rummaging through drawers at the front desk.



About 150 pairs of sunglasses were stolen along with several laptops and iPads.



Owner Richard Watt estimated about $50,000 of gear was stolen during the burglary.



"We try to do everything right to run an honest, fair business," Mr Watt told the Chronicle.



"It saps your enthusiasm for being in business when people are out to do evil like this."



Mr Watt said the theft of so much gear will take a financial toll on the business and would require hours of recounting stock, replacing the computers and repairing the damage to the displays.



Police have launched an investigation and are currently conducting enquiries.



Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

