One Nation pledges better access to Bay beaches

ACCESS PLAN: One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham has pledged $500,000 for disability access for the Fraser Coast's beaches if he is elected and One Nation forms government or holds the balance of power.
Blake Antrobus
by

BACK in January, the first of the disability access mats were rolled out on Torquay beach.

Now, the a new funding commitment will help roll out more access across all of Hervey Bay's beaches.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham announced the party would commit $500,000 for accessible entries to and from the foreshore yesterday.

The plan would be a continuation of the council's current plan with the Mobi-Mat, whichis maintained by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the region's disability support groups.

Mr Huxham said it was about encouraging more accessibility to the beach.

"With the National Disbility Insurance Scheme rolling out, and the number of people coming here to work with the program, it will be great for people with all-abilities to have access to the foreshore," Mr Huxham said.

"We will sit down with council to discuss the best option, but it will be rolled out along the entire foreshore.

"This is the jewel in the crown in Hervey Bay."

disability access fcelection hervey bay one nation qldelection2017

