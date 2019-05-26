Menu
Work starts this week on the replacement of the existing footpath on Saltwater Creek Rd from Sydney St to St Helens.
$500K footpath facelift for St Helens

Jessica Lamb
26th May 2019 10:00 AM
THE one kilometre stretch of footpath along Saltwater Creek Rd to St Helens School in Maryborough will get a half- a-million dollar facelift.

Work starts this week on the replacement of the existing footpath with a 2.5m wide concrete footpath, from Sydney St to St Helens to make it safer and smoother for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the current path's poor condition was cracked and rough, with encroaching tree roots and grass.

"The project scope includes the construction of the concrete footpath, driveway cross-over replacements, pram ramps and top soiling, with users of the pathway to be provided an alternate grassed area to ride and walk along while the replacement works are carried out," he said.

The first stage of the works will be from the school to the entrance of the Maryborough Refuse Site, with other stages progressing after its completion.

The full project is expected to be completed by September, weather permitting.

The state is contributing about half the funds to the $530,000 project.

Council work on a new footpath for Aubinville, connecting from Lennox St into Holbut St, is near completion.

