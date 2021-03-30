$500k stimulus package: Give your shopfront a facelift

Fraser Coast's Councillor Daniel Sanderson, Maryborough's Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Clunn and Fraser Coast's Economic Development Manager Mark Lourigan, not to forget face-masked Mary Poppins, announced the economical stimulus package. Picture: Isabella Magee

An economic stimulus package, aimed at helping local businesses thrive after COVID-19 repercussions, has been announced.

The $500,000 Fraser Coast Regional Council COVID-19 Economic Stimulus package is said to “grow our local economy,” with incentives including grants available for business owners.

Councillor Paul Truscott said at the height of the pandemic, about three quarters of businesses had reported “some reduction in turnover or cash flow”.

“Council is determined to do what we can to assist businesses to grow our local economy, keep people employed and create new jobs,” Cr Truscott said.

“We have developed a wide range of programs designed to help businesses improve shopfronts, increase sales, reduce costs and share knowledge.

“It’s also about generating ideas and stimulating new ways of thinking.”

The projects are said to include $100,000 Advice Grants for businesses, including those in Maryborough. Picture: Isabella Magee

The business projects include $100,000 Advice Grants, $200,00 Shopfront Grants, a $50,000 Face-to-Face Survey, a $50,000 Summit Luncheon, and, a $50,000 Event Showcase.

Maryborough’s Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Clunn said the “shopfront grants in particular” would help businesses, and tradies, who would be contracted for the upgrades.

“Building owners and tenants who have been struggling during the downturn will be able to access grants of up to $5,000 to improve their shopfronts,” Ms Clunn said.

Maryborough's Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Clunn said it’s “exciting” to see how the financial investments will help the local business community prosper. Picture: Isabella Magee

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said thecouncil had set aside $1 million in the 2020/21 budget, to help the Fraser Coast through the pandemic.

“We have now allocated $500,000 for the COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package with $200,000 remaining for any emerging issues, including relating to the vaccine rollout.”

Ms Clunn said it was “exciting” to see what the money would create for local businesses, with the grants available to “almost any business” on the Fraser Coast.

“The grants are open for commercial and industrial premises; it’s not just heritage buildings or confined to one area,” she said.

“This money will go a long way to helping businesses.”

Application details will soon become available through https://businessfrasercoast.com. Picture: Isabella Magee

Applicants are to provide quotes for work they’d like done for access to the grants, with the deadline being Christmas.

More details about the grants will soon become available here.

