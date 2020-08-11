$50k project gives locals work, readies region for emergencies

A NEW shed has given the Maryborough SES Group more space to train, store flood boats and house vital equipment.

Fraser Coast mayor and Local Disaster Management Group Chair George Seymour said the council was continuing with disaster season preparations by supporting the SES.

“Council’s Disaster Management Levy helps upgrade facilities and purchase equipment to improve our preparations and response to natural disasters, and to set up and maintain the region’s early warning network,” Cr Seymour said.

“Council also uses funds raised through the levy to contribute to the ongoing maintenance and support of our local State Emergency Service,” he said.

“In the past few years, we’ve had two tornado events, two flooding events and several bushfires where council resources have been used to support other government agencies.

“The SES volunteers play a vital role in our communities and I commend the volunteers who undertake regular training to ensure their skills are up-to-date during an emergency.”

The project also provided a financial injection for the Fraser Coast economy.

“We brought the $50,000 project forward to support local business while the COVID-19 restrictions were in place,” Cr Seymour said.

“Two local companies were employed during the COVID-19 crisis to build and power up the facility and the project was designed and managed by Council’s Disaster Management Team.”

Cr Seymour said the council’s Disaster Dashboard website had also been upgraded.

“The Disaster Dashboard is a ‘one stop shop’ for disaster management information, including emergency news, flood maps, river heights, road conditions, weather warnings and power outages,” he said.

Fraser Coast residents can now register to receive email and text message alerts about river levels and weather warnings from the dashboard.

“Households that are well prepared before a natural disaster occurs are more resilient and able to recover faster,” Cr Seymour said.