$50k tool heist sparks large bounty.

Core Diesel Maintenance at Tinana had over $50,000 worth of tools stolen. Technician Damien Hughes and 3rd year apprentice Laine Barsby are pictured with with one of the empty tool boxes in the workshop. Alistair Brightman

DRAWERS were swept clean and precious tools taken during a major ransacking of a family-run Tinana South business.

Brazen thieves ran off with more than $50,000 worth of items from Core Diesel Mechanics, located on the Bruce Hwy.

The break-in happened sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Included in the haul were snap-on tools, diagnostic tools and a cash safe.

The store's apprentice and a mechanic arrived at work to find all their tools gone.

A $5000 reward is up for grabs to the person who provides information which leads to the stolen gear and the perpetrators.

Maryborough CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the targeted industrial business was locked and secured at the time of the break-in.

"It had security measures in place but unfortunately in this case it wasn't enough,” Sgt Harbison said.

"Investigation is in its early stages but there have been some promising leads with assistance from the public.”

He said the incident was not believed to be linked to other recent break-ins in the region.

A statement made on the Core Diesel Facebook page expressed that the crime had caused devastating damage to the business.

"As a small family run business we have worked our backsides off to get where we are and this is a big set back for all,” the post said.

"A reward is on offer to anyone who has any info of the whereabouts of our belongings and the persons involved.”

Call Policelink on 131444 if you have any information.