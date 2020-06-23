Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have seized almost $50,000 worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop south of Brisbane.

A 27-year-old Cornubia man has been charged after his white Mazda utility vehicle was intercepted by Logan Police along Maranda St in Shailer Park just before 7pm last Friday.

Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock
Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock

During the search of his vehicle, police allegedly found close to 130g of cocaine concealed in five plastic bags, almost 30g of methylamphetamine in a grocery bag as well as a small quantity of MDMA.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of close to $50,000.

Police also allegedly seized $1000 in cash.

The man will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Originally published as $50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $138m capital works spend to create jobs: mayor

        premium_icon $138m capital works spend to create jobs: mayor

        News Projects will support local jobs, mayor says

        • 23rd Jun 2020 4:31 PM
        Virtual prison visits could stay beyond virus threat

        premium_icon Virtual prison visits could stay beyond virus threat

        News Allowing prisoners to stay in contact with their families was the catalyst to...

        • 23rd Jun 2020 4:30 PM
        Man rushed to hospital after Burrum Heads crash

        premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after Burrum Heads crash

        News Second Fraser Coast crash in a matter of hours

        • 23rd Jun 2020 4:28 PM
        Last hurrah for Indy editor

        premium_icon Last hurrah for Indy editor

        News As the last edition of the Independent goes to print this week, editor Kerrie...