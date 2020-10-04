50th anniversary celebrated by friends and family

Col and Carol Neilsen have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Photo: Contributed

OAKHURST couple Col and Carol Neilsen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The couple’s children Allan, Brian, Wendy and Ian praised their parents for all they had done.

“Throughout their 50 years of marriage, Col and Carol have been wonderful parents and in-laws,” they said.

“They are also outstanding grandparents to 10 amazing grandchildren.

“We are grateful for the lessons of love, loyalty, work ethic, and generosity that they have instilled through example.”

The family congratulated the couple, saying “we love you very much”.

Col and Carol were married at St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in Maryborough, now known as the Uniting Church.

After their wedding, they moved around Queensland, living in a caravan and following Col’s work on the railway across the state.

They then settled back into the Maryborough area and in 1980 where they moved to their farm, Bimadeen, near Bauple where they raised their family.

They have now retired to Oakhurst where they split their time between caravan trips, scenic adventures, visiting family and keeping busy with community engagements.