$520 million price tag for Burrum River Bridge: report

Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham with Senator Pauline Hanson and Doug Waters from the Burrum Bridge steering committee. A feasibility report into the project was handed down by the State Government yesterday. INSET: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt. Alistair Brightman

A BRIDGE across the Burrum River connecting towns in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg could cost up to $520 million to construct, a highly-anticipated feasibility report has revealed.

After funding $200,000 for the study in 2017, the Federal Government handed down the results of the study into the feasibility of the Burrum River Bridge yesterday.

The document reveals cost estimates for the bridge are between $350 and 520 million.

While incumbent Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has said there will be no further funding for the project, Hinkler's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham said the timing of the release was "no coincidence” and "politically motivated”.

The project, which outlines the development of a bridge over the river to create an alternate transport route between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, has divided public and political opinion in the Wide Bay region for years.

Engineers from GHD concluded a connection could be built between Goodwood Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd, with four potential corridors identified.

The report reveals the legnth of the bridge near Buxton would be about 450m and have a design life of 100 years.

"Based on the limited geotechnical data available, the bridge site does not appear to pose any unacceptable geotechnical risks,” the report reads.

The report concludes the bridge would save up to 18 minutes of the current 59 minute drive to Hervey Bay for drivers using the Bruce Hwy.

Mr Pitt said a "substantial investment” would be required to get the project off the ground.

"We wanted to ensure the tax payer was well aware of what the cost would be and this is an estimate of half a billion dollars for the shortest and quickest route,” he said.

"It is incredibly expensive for the time saving.

"The government has no plans, at the moment, to progress this project any further.”

But Mr Huxham said the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg councils knew about the study results months ago and said the public should have the opportunity to see the results.