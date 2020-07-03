$54k in virus relief for struggling Coast clubs

A POPULAR racing festival and iconic show have emerged as big winners as the council announces its coronavirus relief funding recipients.

The Bay Break and Fraser Coast Agricultural Show Society each received $10,000 under round one of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's COVID-19 relief package.

All up, $54,000 was allocated under this round, aimed at supporting clubs forced to cancel events due to coronavirus restrictions.

Councillor Phil Truscott described clubs such as these as "the backbone of our community".

"In many cases the cancellation of their events was a double blow as they had invested funds in organising the events, and then lost the income they needed to pay for the events," Cr Truscott said.

"The lack of funds could have put their operations at risk, and had a flow-on affect as many charities and programs that they supported were also facing a funding shortfall.

"We hope that the assistance Council is providing, along with other levels of government, will go some way towards helping these community and sporting groups get back on their feet."

The council will also provide grants of $10,000 each to the Wide Bay Motorsport Complex and Wide Bay Rowing Club to engage professional assistance to develop plans for future facility upgrades.

Grants went to a range of clubs, including:

Rugby League Fraser Coast : $2877.83 to develop playing surfaces and player amenities to Super Intrust requirements.

: $2877.83 to develop playing surfaces and player amenities to Super Intrust requirements. Hervey Bay Rugby League Football Club: $3015 to go towards incurred costs for field preparation for fixture events that will now all have to be repeated if the season does commence as proposed in July 2020.

$3015 to go towards incurred costs for field preparation for fixture events that will now all have to be repeated if the season does commence as proposed in July 2020. Maryborough BMX Club: $3211 to compensate for facility closure has resulted in lost income but daily operating expenses are still being incurred.

$3211 to compensate for facility closure has resulted in lost income but daily operating expenses are still being incurred. Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society: $10,000 to help cover event cancellation, which resulted in incurred expenses that cannot be refunded and no opportunity to recoup expenses.

$10,000 to help cover event cancellation, which resulted in incurred expenses that cannot be refunded and no opportunity to recoup expenses. Hervey Bay Hockey Association: $1974 to compensate for a aancelled sporting event that resulted in non-refundable accommodation booking expense for U18 girls representative team.

$1974 to compensate for a aancelled sporting event that resulted in non-refundable accommodation booking expense for U18 girls representative team. Granville Football Club: $2983.17 due to cancellation of activities resulting in incurred expenses for perishable goods that cannot be returned.

$2983.17 due to cancellation of activities resulting in incurred expenses for perishable goods that cannot be returned. The Bay Break: $10,000 to help cover event cancellation which resulted in incurred expenses that cannot be refunded and no opportunity to recoup expenses.

Another round of grants will be opened to help groups affected by COVID-19 restrictions.