55+ PHOTOS: Beaches, Gremlins dig into The Buildup

THE BUILD UP: Gin Gin's Gremlins take on Basic Beaches in the semi finals of the women's competition.

While the weather wasn’t great for hitting up the beach, it didn’t stop teams taking to the sand at Beach 365 for The Buildup indoor beach volleyball competition.

Two Bundaberg teams, a Gin Gin team and Fraser Coast team made it to the final rounds on Saturday.

The grand final a close game between the two Bundy teams, Clever Beaches and Basic Beaches – who played one player down due to injury.

After a close match, Clever Beaches came away with the win.

Among the teams playing on Saturday were newcomers from Gin Gin, the Gremlins: Violet Lange, Tessa Wochnik, Tegan Wright and Kelsey Button.

The local high school students have played volleyball before to much success, but this weekend was the first time they had tried indoor beach volleyball.

Parents Nicole Lange and Sonia Wochnik said the girls had travelled to Rockhampton, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast for various competitions to play in pairs.

So when the chance to play locally as a team arose, they jumped at the opportunity.

Lange and Wochnik thanked Beach 365 and the other competitors for the wonderful environment and supportive competition.

The Gremlins said it was a faster game than what they were used to, having to read and react to the rebound.

They said there were eager to play indoor beach volleyball again.

See some of the action from the final three matches below:

