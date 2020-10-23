$550,000 ROADWORKS: Work to start on two Tinana projects
TWO Tinana roads will be getting a makeover this month, with funding from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.
Work to widen Walworth Street, between Gympie Road and Tulipwood Drive, will start today and a project to widen a 485-metre section of River Road will start on October 27.
The $400,000 River Road project includes excavation and earthworks, pavement reconstruction, kerb and channel construction, subsoil drainage works, bitumen sealing, longitudinal and transverse drainage, signage and restoration works.
The $150,000 Walworth Street project includes excavation and earthworks, new kerb and channel, two new driveway crossovers, new road pavement widening to match to new kerb, and the top-dressing and turfing of disturbed areas.
Both projects are expected to finish in January 2021, weather permitting.