$5.5m build to help heroes save lives on Coast roads

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and QAS chief superintendent Russell Cooke at the new Urraween Ambulance Station site. Christian Berechree

A $5.5 MILLION building will give emergency crews quicker access to a notorious Hervey Bay crash hotspot.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the new Urraween Ambulance Station, being built on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, was perfectly positioned to respond to crashes at the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd intersection.

The intersection is just a few minutes down the road from the new ambulance station site.

"We know that intersection is the most dangerous road in Wide Bay. TMR has put that to me numerous times," Mr Saunders said.

He said Pialba Burrum Heads Rd also provided easy access to Toogoom and surrounding areas.

"If you're at Toogoom and the ambulance (currently) has to come from Scarness, Maryborough or Howard this will make a real difference, having the station here," he said.

Earth moving and drainage works are underway on the new station site, with construction to begin in earnest next week.

Earth moving equipment at the new Urraween Ambulance Station site.

Russell Cooke, Queensland Ambulance Service's Wide Bay director, said the new station would help improve response times in and around Hervey Bay.

"Urraween Ambulance Station will provide a rapid response to the developing areas of the locality, specifically Booral and River Heads, Dundowran Beach and Craignish and further afield to Toogoom and Burrum Heads," Mr Cooke said.

He said the site's prime position on the main arterial road would cut response times down, as paramedics currently have to navigate busy intersections and roundabouts when responding from the existing Scarness station.

"Officers at our existing station at Hervey Bay do a fantastic job servicing the local community and that high standard of care will continue when the new station becomes active," he said.

The new station, located at 196 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, will be a 24-hour station with an initial staff of 17.