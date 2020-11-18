Menu
Hervey Bay Bunnings.
News

$55m change for Bunnings before council today

Jessica Grewal
18th Nov 2020 3:00 AM
A MAJOR change for Bunnings Hervey Bay is expected to be approved today.

Bunnings has long wanted to expand and move its business to the block behind along Main and McLiver Streets.

This would allow the hardware giant to house all of its business spaces in the one spot (the trade centre is currently elsewhere in Pialba) and also increase the outdoor section.

The Chronicle understands the change, which is tipped to cost $55million and create 20 new jobs, will likely be approved at a special council meeting in Maryborough.

More to come.

