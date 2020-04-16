$5k boost to get soldiers back in workforce

SCHOLARSHIPS: Ex-service personnel will soon have the chance to apply for $5000 vocational scholarships. Photo: File

EX-SERVICE personnel in Maryborough, among other regions, can access up to $5000 per year to help them re-enter the civilian workforce.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the Commonwealth Scholarship Program for Young Australians was designed for people aged 15 to 24, but gave priority to ex-defence force personnel of all ages to help them gain new skills and qualifications.

The program is to be delivered by apprenticeship services agency BUSY At Work.

“Participants will have the opportunity to complete a VET course from Certificate III to Advanced Diploma level and also participate in a 20 business-day paid internship with a local business to help them retrain and gain new skills,” Mr O’Brien said.

The Commonwealth Scholarship Program for Young Australians, which commenced on March 1 this year, will provide around 400 scholarships to young people living in 10 regional locations with high levels of youth unemployment.

“These scholarships are part of a $8.2 million investment from the Morrison Government to help veterans and young Australians complete vocational education and training courses that train them for jobs that are in demand in their region,” Mr O’Brien said.

The program was announced as part of the $585 million Delivering Skills for Today and Tomorrow skills package in the 2019−20 Budget.

Applications for Round 2 open on 24 April 2020.

To apply, go here.

More information is available here.