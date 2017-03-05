$5M on better nutrient practices for M'boro cane farmers

Cane farmers in Maryborough, Mareeba, Innisfail and Cairns will be briefed on practices in on-hand nutrient management following an investment from the Coalition government.

MARYBOROUGH cane farmers will receive part of $12.8 million for new practices to help improve the resilience and health of the Great Barrier Reef.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the Coalition was contributing roughly $4.5 million as part of the Reef Trust Phase V, with practices to be rolled out at Maryborough, Mareeba, Innisfail and Cairns.

An additional $5 million to restore wetlands along the coastal areas of the Reef was also being contributed.

The contribution supports a $12.8 million investment by the sugarcane industry to improve on-farm nutrient management to enhance the quality of water entering the Reef.

"The Project Uplift Farming Systems Initiative will be led by sugar milling company MSF Sugar and will assist farming groups...to transition to more efficient farming systems,” Mr O'Brien said.

"This is a new and innovative approach put forward by the sugar-cane industry and we are very enthusiastic about its potential application across coastal sugar farming in Reef catchments.”

The funding boost is part of a $2 billion investment over the next ten years by the state and federal governments.