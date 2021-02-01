5yo boy knocked out at shopping centre

A five-year-old boy was knocked unconscious at a shopping centre in Sydney's west after a man allegedly ploughed into him after trying to steal a mobile phone.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with property offences and assault after he tried to buy the phone from Lidcombe Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Police allege when the transaction declined he fled the store with the phone.

Bystanders helped chase the man down, before detaining him but he reportedly managed to break free and ran off through the complex.

It is alleged he collided with a five-year-old boy, knocking him unconscious.

He was once again detained by members of the public before police arrived and arrested him.

The young boy was treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for treatment. He is in a stable condition with minor head injuries.

The 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment before being transported to Auburn Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stealing, dishonestly to obtain property by deception and two counts of having goods in custody.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Burwood Local Court on Monday.

