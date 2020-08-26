Six new COVID cases in NSW

There have been six new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Wednesday.

Five of those were locally acquired with no known source, and only one was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

Of the locally acquired cases, a man and woman in their 40s from western Sydney are household contacts.

One of them is a trainee bus driver who worked while infectious for one day and was wearing a mask at the time.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said contact tracing was under way, but "we do think the risk to passengers is very low".

The other three locally acquired cases were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s, both from southeastern Sydney, and a woman in her 30s from Sydney.

A new alert is in place for anyone who was at 300 George Street in the Sydney CBD on August 19, 20, 21 or 24 to be on high alert for symptoms after one of the cases worked there while infectious.

One of Wednesday's new cases also went to the Apple Store on Broadway while infectious on August 22 from 3.40 to 4.40pm.

Anyone who attended either of these venues who is experiencing symptoms should get tested and self-isolate immediately.

A gym and three schools have also been forced to close due to possible cases of coronavirus in students and a confirmed case going to the gym while infectious.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College and Schofields Public School, all in Sydney's northwest, will not be open for on-site learning on Wednesday.

The campuses will be cleaned, and students are being tested.

From these schools, a year 12 student is being retested after their first test was inconclusive, another teenager was "clearly positive" and two other children have tested negative but will be retested as a precaution.

These cases are not included in Wednesday's numbers.

Two cases included in Wednesday's announcement attended City Tattersalls Fitness Centre on Pitt St in the CBD on August 19, 21 and 23.

Anyone who was at the centre at the time should monitor for any symptoms and get tested and self-isolate if any arise.

The health department is working with the gym to determine any close contacts.

