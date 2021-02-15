6 stalkers and creeps who violated Gympie region victims

Douglas John Wieland (left), Wade Rogers (top right) and Peter Matthews have all appeared in court for stalking or stalking-related offences in recent years.

Douglas John Wieland (left), Wade Rogers (top right) and Peter Matthews have all appeared in court for stalking or stalking-related offences in recent years.

From a father of eight who called his ex 7500 times in three months to a convicted rapist who scared another of his victims so much she sought refuge in a shop, the Gympie court has heard some disturbing accounts of stalking, upskirting and similar offending in recent years.

Here are six offenders who violated their victims' privacy, and appeared before the court as a result.

READ MORE: Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

Gympie stalker called woman 7500 times in 3 months

A GYMPIE man who stalked and harassed his ex girlfriend by phoning her an average of once every 12 minutes for more than three months straight was given a suspended jail term for his "absolutely stupid" behaviour.

Father of eight Peter Matthews was 58 years old when he began 96 days of harassment against the woman after their relationship ended.

Peter Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking after he phoned a woman 7500 times in three months.

Gympie District Court heard from February 24, 2018 to May 11, 2018 Matthews called her 7499 times, leaving voicemails on a number of occasions.

Matthews was sentenced to six months' jail, suspended for a year, and issued with a restraining order.

READ MORE

Dad films up skirts at shopping centre 'for thrill'

A Noosa father violated three women's privacy when he attempted to film up their skirts just for the thrill of it.

Wade Rogers pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court to four charges including three counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy.

Wade Rogers pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court to four charges including three counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy and one of possessing tainted property after he recorded three victims.

The court heard Rogers tried to capture inappropriate images of three victims at Noosa Civic shopping centre on October 17 and succeeded on one occasion, getting footage of the victim's buttocks.

Rogers was sentenced to two years of probation period and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service, but no convictions were recorded against him.

MORE HERE

Convicted rapist in court for creepy kiss at Gympie store

When Douglas John Wieland was sentenced for repeatedly kissing a 17-year-old girl at the Jones Hill Store without her consent in 2019, he brought a long history to court with him.

Douglas John Wieland leaves court in 2019.

Wieland was sentenced on that occasion on a charge of common assault after he approached the girl at the service station and leant through her driver's side window while she was still in her car on March 21 of 2019.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan cited Wieland's extensive criminal history dating way back to 1990, and including charges of aggravated assault, common assault and stalking.

Wieland was sentenced to nine years' jail for a rape conviction in 1991, the court heard.

Mr Callaghan detailed a "strikingly similar" common assault charge in 2006, in which Wieland approached a woman placing groceries in her vehicle and tried to strike up a conversation with her before grabbing her and kissing her on the lips.

He was given 18 months' probation for that assault, and was granted bail in November 2006 for stalking yet another woman, approaching her on three separate occasions and at one point scaring her so much she sought refuge in a shop.

For his latest offending Wieland was given eight months' jail wholly suspended for two years, and ordered he not contact the victim or go within 100m of her.

FULL STORY

Serial Gympie stalker sent to jail

A SERIAL stalker was given time in jail after he repeatedly targeted his former partner and followed her around Gympie, leaving her anxious, depressed and isolated.

The 58-year-old Kilkivan man sat in the dock of the Gympie District Court this week as details of his latest stalking offence against his ex-partner were heard.

The man was charged earlier this year after he followed the woman around Gympie, and was seen loitering around her rental property between October 31, 2018 and February 18, 2020.

The stalking had detrimental effects on the victim, who found him intimidating, and reported feelings of anxiety and depression, the court heard.

The man was sentenced to two years in prison but would become eligible for parole just three months later.

MORE HERE

Stalker took estranged wife hostage in night of terror

A GYMPIE region man kept his estranged wife prisoner for 11 hours, sent her 1,100 messages and impersonated a police officer during a string of offences against her in early 2019.

The 39-year-old began a 10-day reign of abuse and terror over his victim after police were called to their address and placed her under emergency accommodation.

He tried to contact her 1,100 times by through text messages phone calls and Facebook between January 7 and 16, in a manner described to the Gympie District Court as "relentless, harassing, threatening and intimidating".

Judge Gary Long combined a one-year jail term for the stalking offence with a further two years for the deprivation of liberty, burglary and assault occasioning bodily harm charges.

FULL STORY

FACEBOOK STALKER: 'I'll hurt you, I'm outside'

A YOUNG Southside man with mental health issues caused such fear to his victim that she no longer felt safe at home or out in the open.

Police told the court the man had become angry after developing unrequited "intimate feelings for her".

Scott Gerhardt, 25, pleaded guilty to stalking the woman after the court was told she had accepted a Facebook "friend request" about a year earlier.

The court was told he had contacted her by texts, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. He had also threatened to send photographs to her relatives.

When she blocked him on Facebook, he sent threatening messages saying he would "deal with her, hurt her" and that he was "waiting outside her house".

READ MORE