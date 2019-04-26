6 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

DON'T MISS: Isaiah Firebrace will perform in concert at the Brolga Theatre this weekend as part of the Moonaboola Arts Festival.

DON'T MISS: Isaiah Firebrace will perform in concert at the Brolga Theatre this weekend as part of the Moonaboola Arts Festival. Efrem Lukatsky

SATURDAY

Moonaboola Arts Festival

What: THE vibrant art, music and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will be on show for together a fun-filled day of free live music, art, demonstrations, markets and traditional games.

When: The festival runs from 11am to 5pm; the Beyond workshop is 2pm to 4pm and Isaiah Firebrace Concert is 7pm to 9pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

Cost: Free entry for the festival and $60 for Isaiah Firebrace Concert. To book visitmoonaboolaartsfestival.squarespace.com.

You are here 2

What: THE last day of last of Susan Lincoln's touring exhibition, You Are Here 2. In the Queensland artist's first ever survey exhibition, her high-gloss reflective surfaces, video, works on paper and performance come together to create a unique showing.

When: 10am-4pm, meet the artist 1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

Cost: Free

Family Fun Day

What: GIVEN the rain last weekend, the easter bunny will make it to Torquay this Saturday with a new music line up, stalls and extra chocolate bunnies. There will be a sausage sizzle with Older Men Unlimited. Bring the kids down.

When: 7am to 1pm

Where: Bill Fraser Park

Cost: Jumping castle $2

Light show spectacular

What: Watch the fountain light show with the whole family.

When: 7pm- 7.30pm

Where: Westside Water Park, Pialba

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Sunday in the park

What: JOIN Maryborough Excelsior City Band for a free concert including a special guest performance from the Band of the 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery.

MELSA Maryborough will have their miniature train rides and The Replica Steam Train, Mary Ann will be running on the riverside track.

Treat yourself to a BBQ lunch from Maryborough Excelsior City Band food trailer.

When: 9am-1.30pm

Where: Queens Park, Sussex St, Maryborough

Cost: Free

BOTH DAYS

Art exhibitions

What: CONNECTING People Places and the Past celebrates Australian Heritage Festival 1

Breaking Ground by Pamela See explores issues associated with the migrant experience through the medium of Chinese paper-cutting.

A Retrospective by Lex Frank, extended due to popular demand, is an exhibition that celebrates light, landscape, the versatility of watercolour and the extraordinary artistic life of the Maryborough artist.

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace, Kent St, Maryborough

Cost: Free