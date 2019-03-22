6 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 23-24)

HEALTH KICK: Start your weekend off with yoga, with a session running today at 8am at Neilsens Park.

SATURDAY

Susan River Night Horse Ride

When: 3-9pm.

Where: Susan River Homestead.

What: Bring your family along for an unforgettable night under the stars. Riding starts in the afternoon before food is served and participants ride back to the homestead under the guide of the moonlight.

Cost: Adults - riding $130, non-riding $45, children under 14 years - riding $105, non-riding $35.

Community Gold Coin Yoga

When: Starts at 8am.

Where: Nielsens Park in Torquay (opposite 401 Charlton Esplanade, near the intersection of Tavistock St)

What: Start your weekend with a yoga sessions. Bring a mat if you have one as well as a hat, sunscreen and water. Beginners and families welcome. Organised by Soul Stance.

Cost: Gold coin donation.

A-grade Cricket preliminary finals

When: Starts at 12.30pm.

Where: Keith Dunne Oval at Hervey Bay Cricket Grounds (100 Walkers Rd, Hervey Bay)

What: Fraser Coast A-Grade cricket teams Bushrangers and Caveliers will battle out for a spot in the finals against Past Grammars. Come along and cheer the players on.

Cost: Free.

Children's Book launch

When: Starts at 10am.

Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

What: Author Renee Irving Lee is launching her children's book The Strongest Boy.

Cost: Free.

SUNDAY

7th Gel Ball Open Day

When: 9am-3.30pm.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball

What: Come for an hour or the whole day at this action-packed open day event. Free sausage sizzle and soft drinks on sale.

Cost: $33 per person, bring your own gel blaster or use one provided by organisers.

ALL WEEKEND

Pialba Trees turning purple

When: Every evening from tonight until Tuesday.

Where: The fig trees along the Esplanade at the Seafront Oval will light up in purple for epilepsy awareness. Maryborough Town Hall will also turn purple. If you're in the area, get a selfie and tag @EpilepsyQueensland #PurpleDay #PurpleBombus on social media.

What: Special initiative in the lead-up to Purple Day, which is on Tuesday.

Cost: Free. You can make donations to charity at epilepsyaustralia.net