6 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
SATURDAY
Evening dance
When: 7-11pm
Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Road
What: Dance Promotions Maryborough host dances with local band High Noon. There are more than 30 dances including Latin, modern, old time vogue and rock. All proceeds go to local charities. Call Joff McGovern on 0438867090 for more information.
Cost: $10
Le Shoppe Fair Haven monthly sale
When: 8-10.30am
Where: Le Shoppe, Neptune Street, Baddow (opposite Maryborough Golf Course)
What: Le Shoppe Fair Haven monthly sale - half price sale on all pre-loved men's and women's clothing, shoes and all styles of bags.
Black and navy skirts and slacks $1 each. Books, manchester, bric-a-brac, crockery and lots more. Remember Mother's Day with gifts for mum including jewellery, glass and china ware, also novels and magazines. Funds raised go to buy special items for Fair Haven Retirement Village.
Cost: Free entry
Remembrance Poppy Workshop
When: 9am-noon
Where: Hervey Bay Library
What: Help the Graffiti Grannies create a display of poppies commemorating all those that lost their lives in World War I.
Cost: Free entry
CWA comp day and Tombola
When: Doors open at 9am, tombola starts at 10am.
Where: CWA Hall, Pulgul St, Urangan
What: Craft competition and tombola. Money raised for local charities.
Cost: Tickets cost 50 cents, and morning tea is supplied
SUNDAY
Sunday in the Park
When: From 9am
Where: Queens Park, Richmond Street, Maryborough
What: Sunday In The Park hosted by MELSA Maryborough. As well as rides on the miniature trains, including coal-fired steam locomotives, there will be a jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the rotunda from 11am and the band will also operate a barbecue. Riding the miniature trains costs $2 per passenger per ride. Children of all ages are welcome to ride. Closed shoes must be worn on the mini trains.
Cost: Free entry
Wildlife markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Mungar Road, Maryborough West
What: Country Markets, stalls wanted. Come grab a bargain from the stalls, have something hot/cold to eat/drink. Tour around the wildlife sanctuary at your leisure. There is food you can buy to feed the wildlife.
Also book in for an encounter with the dingoes or if you are game, with one of the large snakes.
Cost: Gold coin donation includes entry to sanctuary.