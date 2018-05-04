6 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

WEEKEND FUN: Keep an eye out for the steam locomotive travelling through Queens Park at this weekend's Sunday in the Park.

WEEKEND FUN: Keep an eye out for the steam locomotive travelling through Queens Park at this weekend's Sunday in the Park. Jocelyn Watts

SATURDAY

Evening dance

When: 7-11pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Road

What: Dance Promotions Maryborough host dances with local band High Noon. There are more than 30 dances including Latin, modern, old time vogue and rock. All proceeds go to local charities. Call Joff McGovern on 0438867090 for more information.

Cost: $10

Le Shoppe Fair Haven monthly sale

When: 8-10.30am

Where: Le Shoppe, Neptune Street, Baddow (opposite Maryborough Golf Course)

What: Le Shoppe Fair Haven monthly sale - half price sale on all pre-loved men's and women's clothing, shoes and all styles of bags.

Black and navy skirts and slacks $1 each. Books, manchester, bric-a-brac, crockery and lots more. Remember Mother's Day with gifts for mum including jewellery, glass and china ware, also novels and magazines. Funds raised go to buy special items for Fair Haven Retirement Village.

Cost: Free entry

Remembrance Poppy Workshop

When: 9am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay Library

What: Help the Graffiti Grannies create a display of poppies commemorating all those that lost their lives in World War I.

Cost: Free entry

CWA comp day and Tombola

When: Doors open at 9am, tombola starts at 10am.

Where: CWA Hall, Pulgul St, Urangan

What: Craft competition and tombola. Money raised for local charities.

Cost: Tickets cost 50 cents, and morning tea is supplied

SUNDAY

Sunday in the Park

When: From 9am

Where: Queens Park, Richmond Street, Maryborough

What: Sunday In The Park hosted by MELSA Maryborough. As well as rides on the miniature trains, including coal-fired steam locomotives, there will be a jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the rotunda from 11am and the band will also operate a barbecue. Riding the miniature trains costs $2 per passenger per ride. Children of all ages are welcome to ride. Closed shoes must be worn on the mini trains.

Cost: Free entry

Wildlife markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Mungar Road, Maryborough West

What: Country Markets, stalls wanted. Come grab a bargain from the stalls, have something hot/cold to eat/drink. Tour around the wildlife sanctuary at your leisure. There is food you can buy to feed the wildlife.

Also book in for an encounter with the dingoes or if you are game, with one of the large snakes.

Cost: Gold coin donation includes entry to sanctuary.