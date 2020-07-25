Menu
Trains have been suspended in Brisbane this morning, due to a police incident. Picture AAP/David Clark
60 minute delays: All Brisbane City trains suspended

by Isabella Magee
25th Jul 2020 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane train commuters have been warned to expect delay of up to an hour this morning, with all trains suspended in the city and buses being brought in to ferry passengers.

Queensland Police issued an alert on social media about 8am saying buses would be used to move passengers to stations between Albion, Milton and South Brisbane, due to a "police incident".

A police spokeswoman confirmed authorities had been on scene at Fortitude Valley train station since about 6am.

 

 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 131114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

 

 

Originally published as 60 minute delays: All Brisbane City trains suspended

brisbane trains queensland rail travel delay

